Asus Z490 ROG Maximus XII Hero (Wi-Fi) Review: 5 GbE and Good Looks

Asus has several applications designed for a variety of functions ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, moving forward, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities, in this case, Ai Suite 3, Armory Crate, and the Realtek Audio application, to show all the screens.
Firmware
Like the software section above, we’ve shortened the Firmware section as well. Instead of describing each section, we’ve gathered screenshots covering the vast majority of the bios screens. If there is anything of interest, we’ll make note of it.
To that point, when you first boot the machine or reset the CMOS, you will be presented with two options. The first, pressing F1, locks the system to Intel specifications while the second option, F3, loosens up the stock limits allowing the CPU to stretch its legs.