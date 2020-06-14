Biostar Z490GTA EVO Review: Good Layout, But No Overclocking

Software

Biostar includes applications designed for a variety of functions, including RGB lighting control, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Below, we have captured several screenshots of the Racing GT utility.

Firmware

To give you a sensse of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens.

Biostar’s BIOS certainly gets the job done, but I can’t say it is one of the more refined out there. My biggest complaint is that it doesn’t display current/actual voltage readings next to the option in Tweaker. You need to go into hardware monitoring in order to see what your voltage is set at. Another quibble is the Performance Level (PL) adjustments are listed in milliwatts instead of watts. So in order to set the PL1/PL2 limits to 300W, you need to input 300,000. Outside of that, the BIOS functions well but is a bit less refined than most others.

