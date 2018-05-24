Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB 4x8GB DDR4-2666 Memory Review

The Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB 4x8GB kit is a stylish but unfrugal way to enhance the RGB lighting of your RGB-equipped H370/B360 custom build, or to add white LED lighting to your XMP-incapable Dell.

Specifications & Features

Ballistix Gaming carries a full range of memory up to DDR4-3600, making its decision to launch its new RGB series of Tactical Tracer memory at only DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3000 data rates seem odd. However, owners of H370 motherboards for example are limited to DDR4-2666 maximum by chipset programing. While not perfect, the Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB 4x8GB DDR4-2666 is a good choice for those with older or slower motherboards.

Recent motherboards need not even be XMP-compatible to run this BLT4K8G4D26BFT4K 4x8GB kit at its full data rate and timings, since Crucial provides its RAM with standard DDR4-2666 timings sets. Older XMP-capable boards that don't recognize the newer DDR4-2666 standard can also be quickly configured using its identical XMP profile.

Systems that don't support DDR4-2666 at all, such as those equipped with the Core i3-8350K, can take advantage of the kit's built-in DDR4-2400 settings. And even those boards that can't use DDR4-2400 are supported by the memory's DDR4-2133 profile.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Covered in a metallic graphite finish that reflects various colors from light silver to bronze under different lighting, these RGB-LED topped Ballistix Tactical Tracer modules include Crucial’s lifetime limited warranty.

Test & Comparison Hardware

Our most-recent 4x8GB memory samples range from DDR4-3000 to DDR4-3466. That’s going to be tough to beat for today’s Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB kit, but we’re going to push for maximum overclock and minimum timings in addition to our baseline test.

Unlike some other boards, MSI’s Z370 Godlike Gaming maintains appropriate bandwidth scaling when overclocking. Using a dual-channel motherboard allows users to fairly compare data from our reviews of various two-DIMM and four-DIMM kits.

