Fractal Design Ion Gold 850W Power Supply Review

The Fractal Design Ion Gold 850W doesn't pose a serious performance threat to the top offerings in this category, but has a notably lower price tag.

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average noise output should be low enough for most users. It could be even lower, though, with some more tuning in the fan speed profile.

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

This PSU's average efficiency is not competitive, taking the lead only from the Corsair RM850x, which also suffers in efficiency.

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The Ion Gold 850W's APFC converter performs amazingly well here considering this unit's other shortcomings, achieving first place in this chart.

