Fractal Design Ion Gold 850W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it also applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unfortunately, the Ion Gold 850W's load regulation is far from tight, especially on the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion Gold 850W's hold-up time doesn't reach the 17ms mark, and the power ok signal is also notably lower than 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion Gold 850W's inrush current is low with 115V input, but quite high with 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA. This is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion Gold 850W's leakage current is appropriately low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.242A 2.006A 2.003A 1.008A 84.961 86.660% 589 13.8 40.34°C 0.968 12.086V 4.985V 3.297V 4.963V 98.039 44.29°C 115.19V 2 11.520A 3.019A 3.007A 1.214A 170.041 91.128% 592 14.0 40.57°C 0.989 12.078V 4.968V 3.293V 4.944V 186.595 45.35°C 115.19V 3 18.157A 3.534A 3.515A 1.422A 255.052 91.467% 595 13.6 41.61°C 0.996 12.061V 4.954V 3.286V 4.925V 278.845 46.89°C 115.17V 4 24.806A 4.041A 4.027A 1.628A 340.065 91.218% 599 13.5 41.87°C 0.996 12.048V 4.949V 3.278V 4.916V 372.803 47.78°C 115.16V 5 31.131A 5.060A 5.045A 1.835A 425.048 90.726% 603 13.7 42.64°C 0.997 12.031V 4.941V 3.272V 4.906V 468.494 49.66°C 115.16V 6 37.429A 6.070A 6.068A 2.001A 509.413 89.994% 792 22.0 42.66°C 0.998 12.017V 4.943V 3.264V 4.907V 566.052 50.16°C 115.14V 7 43.825A 7.110A 7.092A 2.253A 594.944 89.149% 960 28.5 43.06°C 0.998 11.998V 4.925V 3.259V 4.883V 667.362 51.06°C 115.19V 8 50.236A 8.003A 8.118A 2.463A 679.619 88.198% 1185 34.3 43.94°C 0.999 11.981V 4.916V 3.252V 4.872V 770.557 52.53°C 115.20V 9 57.078A 8.658A 8.622A 2.466A 765.224 87.320% 1437 39.8 44.58°C 0.999 11.961V 4.910V 3.247V 4.869V 876.343 53.57°C 115.16V 10 63.658A 9.183A 9.162A 3.099A 850.055 86.211% 1584 42.4 45.65°C 0.999 11.944V 4.902V 3.242V 4.842V 986.016 55.00°C 115.18V 11 70.848A 9.204A 9.192A 3.106A 934.713 85.342% 1586 42.5 46.58°C 0.999 11.927V 4.890V 3.231V 4.830V 1095.254 56.43°C 115.17V CL1 0.117A 14.001A 13.999A 0.000A 116.635 82.198% 604 14.1 42.92°C 0.982 12.085V 4.954V 3.276V 5.018V 141.895 49.57°C 115.20V CL2 70.796A 0.999A 1.001A 1.000A 859.777 86.959% 1572 42.3 45.72°C 0.999 11.960V 4.917V 3.250V 4.892V 988.717 55.17°C 115.17V

The PSU can easily handle high operating temperatures, and its APFC converter performs amazingly well, achieving high PF readings even at lower loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.227A 0.500A 0.498A 0.200A 19.994 64.120% 584 14.0 0.865 12.101V 5.003V 3.302V 5.001V 31.182 115.18V 2 2.454A 1.000A 1.000A 0.401A 39.984 74.619% 585 14.0 0.932 12.098V 4.998V 3.297V 4.991V 53.584 115.19V 3 3.686A 1.503A 1.503A 0.603A 60.013 83.514% 586 13.8 0.952 12.089V 4.992V 3.292V 4.980V 71.860 115.19V 4 4.911A 2.006A 2.001A 0.805A 79.961 86.198% 588 13.8 0.966 12.087V 4.986V 3.298V 4.971V 92.764 115.19V

The Ion Gold 850W's efficiency readings are low with 20W and 40W loads. On the plus side, the fan spins at low speeds under light loads, so its noise output won't be a problem.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.224A 0.250A 0.252A 0.052A 17.124 61.293% 565 13.5 0.842 12.074V 5.005V 3.310V 5.005V 27.938 115.18V

This is a new PSU model, so it should meet the over 70% efficiency requirement of the newer ATX specs.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at both low loads and loads ranging from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy gets wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for power factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's average efficiency is satisfactory with normal loads, but this is not the case for light and super-light loads, where the Fractal PSU consistently takes last place in the corresponding charts. On the other hand, the power factor readings are high.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 69.293% 0.107 5.094V 0.736 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.273 75.504% 0.219 5.089V 1.686 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.793 77.027% 0.363 5.078V 3.626 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.062 77.412% 0.459 5.061V 6.539 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.565 77.320% 0.505 5.042V 9.784 115.15V 6 3.000A 14.946 76.670% 0.550 4.982V 19.494 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ion Gold is on the extreme low end compared to other 850W PSUs here. We would like to see a more efficient 5VSB rail from this unit.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.064V 5.007V 3.312V 5.007V 7.477 0.491 115.2V Standby 0.101 0.014 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power, which refers to the amount of power a PSU uses while not doing anything, is unfortunately high here when compared to other 850W PSUs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile ramps up smoothly, even under highly-stressful conditions.

The following results were obtained between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under normal temperatures, the fan speed profile for this unit is unusual, especially with higher than 700W loads. There is a region where the noise exceeds 35 dBA, but with increased load on the minor rails, it drops below even 30 dBA. We'd guess that increased loads at 12V affect the fan's speed more than the combined load on the minor rails.

