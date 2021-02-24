Trending

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact Review: Understated Excellence

A breath of fresh air

By

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPUIntel Core i9-9900K
MotherboardAsus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
CPU CoolingNoctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black
 Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
StorageCorsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
Power SupplyCorsair HX750i
Image 1 of 2

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installing the motherboard into the Meshify 2 Compact is a breeze. The center standoff anchors the board in place, and because it’s longer than most, it easily held up our Asus motherboard with the Noctua cooler installed at the top. I like this, because it allows me to secure the board into place without having to lay the case on its side. The GPU installed just as easily, though I did need a screwdriver to undo the thumbscrews.

Image 1 of 2

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Whereas a handful of ‘compact’ ATX cases have trouble with our large Corsair HX750i power supply, the Meshify 2 Compact didn’t struggle at all. To install the PSU, we first pre-installed all the modular cables, then screwed the rear shield onto the PSU, and slipped in into place and tightened the thumbscrews. With shorter PSUs you can opt to install the cables later on, but we find that it’s generally easier and much quicker to first plug the cables in and then install the power supply.

Cable Management

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As mentioned earlier, cable management is a strong point of the Meshify 2 Compact. All but one of the access points between the motherboard compartment and the rear of the case have rubber grommets to keep things looking tidy. The case also comes with a neat cable management system with cable guides and tons of Velcro straps. The above picture is after we plugged all the cables in but before tidying them up, with the below picture taken after just 3 minutes of tidying up the slack. Of course, with a cable management system this good, the side panel went on without any fuss.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Build Complete

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The build process in the Meshify 2 Compact is very straightforward. While some cases have a tendency to make the install process more complicated than it needs to be, that’s not an issue here. All the panels come off without any fuss. The parts all line up nicely on the pre-installed standoffs. The case fans are pre-installed exactly where you want them, and the cable management doesn’t require any forethought to get right. If you’re a first-time builder, you’ll have no trouble building a system in this chassis.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MoxNix 24 February 2021 15:23
    Tom's and their love for RGB lighting... RGB lighting it isn't a plus it's a big minus. This case not having RGB is an important point in it's favor.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 24 February 2021 16:11
    MoxNix said:
    Tom's and their love for RGB lighting... RGB lighting it isn't a plus it's a big minus. This case not having RGB is an important point in it's favor.
    some people like rgb.

    learn to accept other opinions. it really isn't a big deal.
    Reply
  • MarsISwaiting 24 February 2021 18:32
    MoxNix said:
    Tom's and their love for RGB lighting... RGB lighting it isn't a plus it's a big minus. This case not having RGB is an important point in it's favor.

    +1 more over , for me tempered Glass is a minus as well , I prefer ventilation on doors for better cooling as well .
    Reply