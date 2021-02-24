Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact Review: Understated Excellence

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Installing the motherboard into the Meshify 2 Compact is a breeze. The center standoff anchors the board in place, and because it’s longer than most, it easily held up our Asus motherboard with the Noctua cooler installed at the top. I like this, because it allows me to secure the board into place without having to lay the case on its side. The GPU installed just as easily, though I did need a screwdriver to undo the thumbscrews.

Whereas a handful of ‘compact’ ATX cases have trouble with our large Corsair HX750i power supply, the Meshify 2 Compact didn’t struggle at all. To install the PSU, we first pre-installed all the modular cables, then screwed the rear shield onto the PSU, and slipped in into place and tightened the thumbscrews. With shorter PSUs you can opt to install the cables later on, but we find that it’s generally easier and much quicker to first plug the cables in and then install the power supply.

Cable Management

As mentioned earlier, cable management is a strong point of the Meshify 2 Compact. All but one of the access points between the motherboard compartment and the rear of the case have rubber grommets to keep things looking tidy. The case also comes with a neat cable management system with cable guides and tons of Velcro straps. The above picture is after we plugged all the cables in but before tidying them up, with the below picture taken after just 3 minutes of tidying up the slack. Of course, with a cable management system this good, the side panel went on without any fuss.

Build Complete

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The build process in the Meshify 2 Compact is very straightforward. While some cases have a tendency to make the install process more complicated than it needs to be, that’s not an issue here. All the panels come off without any fuss. The parts all line up nicely on the pre-installed standoffs. The case fans are pre-installed exactly where you want them, and the cable management doesn’t require any forethought to get right. If you’re a first-time builder, you’ll have no trouble building a system in this chassis.