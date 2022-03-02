MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is within 1% on all major rails, so it is tight enough.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is below 17ms, because of the low capacity bulk cap. The power-ok signal is accurate, but the delay is lower than 1ms, which is the minimum time that the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush current is low with 115V and at normal levels with 230V.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 3.590A 1.988A 1.97A 0.985A 64.998 86.401% 738 21.3 40.67°C 0.955 12.086V 5.03V 3.351V 5.078V 75.229 44.78°C 115.1V 20% 8.198A 2.983A 2.957A 1.184A 129.929 90.098% 739 21.4 40.81°C 0.973 12.079V 5.028V 3.348V 5.07V 144.208 45.21°C 115.1V 30% 13.162A 3.482A 3.451A 1.383A 194.94 91.259% 741 21.5 41.44°C 0.979 12.071V 5.026V 3.346V 5.062V 213.613 46.21°C 115.1V 40% 18.137A 3.98A 3.947A 1.583A 260.025 91.433% 742 21.5 41.61°C 0.981 12.065V 5.024V 3.344V 5.053V 284.387 46.69°C 115.1V 50% 22.767A 4.978A 4.937A 1.784A 325.025 91.14% 744 21.6 42°C 0.982 12.058V 5.022V 3.342V 5.045V 356.62 47.59°C 115.1V 60% 27.360A 5.976A 5.928A 1.986A 389.495 90.719% 747 21.8 42.61°C 0.981 12.050V 5.02V 3.34V 5.036V 429.343 49.17°C 115.1V 70% 32.029A 6.976A 6.921A 2.188A 454.824 89.395% 1185 35.5 43.05°C 0.979 12.042V 5.018V 3.338V 5.027V 508.78 50.36°C 115.1V 80% 36.715A 7.978A 7.915A 2.291A 519.633 88.717% 1517 42.2 43.85°C 0.98 12.031V 5.015V 3.335V 5.022V 585.72 52.16°C 115.1V 90% 41.808A 8.48A 8.401A 2.393A 585.059 88.038% 1739 45.2 44°C 0.981 12.020V 5.013V 3.333V 5.016V 664.554 53.42°C 115.1V 100% 46.834A 8.982A 8.917A 2.496A 649.813 87.364% 1740 45.3 45.96°C 0.982 12.012V 5.011V 3.331V 5.009V 743.803 56.04°C 115.1V 110% 51.595A 9.985A 10.004A 2.499A 715.242 86.51% 1741 45.3 46.89°C 0.983 12.005V 5.009V 3.328V 5.004V 826.78 58.2°C 115.1V CL1 0.116A 11.999A 11.883A 0A 101.315 85.138% 750 21.9 43.42°C 0.968 12.086V 5.018V 3.34V 5.09V 119.001 48.77°C 115.12V CL2 0.116A 19.958A 0A 0A 101.423 83.217% 754 22.1 41.51°C 0.969 12.090V 5.012V 3.352V 5.094V 121.878 48.94°C 115.12V CL3 0.116A 0A 19.785A 0A 67.388 77.718% 739 21.4 40.54°C 0.958 12.086V 5.034V 3.335V 5.091V 86.708 49.81°C 115.12V CL4 54.045A 0A 0A 0A 649.703 88.287% 1742 45.3 45.75°C 0.982 12.021V 5.026V 3.342V 5.075V 735.905 57.07°C 115.11V

Despite the 40°C rating, the PSU didn't have a problem delivering full load, and even more, at 47°C. We would like to see higher PF readings, though, especially ay higher loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.228A 0.497A 0.492A 0.196A 19.994 73.477% 732 20.9 37.45°C 0.841 12.082V 5.033V 3.354V 5.1V 27.211 40.53°C 115.08V 40W 2.705A 0.695A 0.689A 0.294A 39.996 83.039% 733 21.1 38.06°C 0.924 12.084V 5.033V 3.353V 5.096V 48.165 41.41°C 115.09V 60W 4.182A 0.894A 0.886A 0.393A 59.995 86.637% 734 21.2 38.16°C 0.95 12.083V 5.032V 3.352V 5.093V 69.249 41.9°C 115.09V 80W 5.654A 1.093A 1.083A 0.491A 79.942 88.683% 735 21.2 39.53°C 0.96 12.082V 5.032V 3.352V 5.089V 90.143 43.59°C 115.09V

Efficiency is high at light loads and the fan's speed is kept low.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 0.920A 0.205A 0.205A 0.043A 13.024 62.293% 712 20.1 24.08°C 0.779 12.049V 5.03V 3.352V 5.106V 20.908 25.54°C 115.12V

It is a great shame that the PSU cannot deliver more than 70% load with a 2% load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Efficiency is high on all load ranges but with 2%. PF readings are low, though, especially with 230V input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.511W 75.694% 0.065 5.105V 0.675W 115.12V 2 0.25A 1.276W 78.735% 0.147 5.102V 1.621W 115.12V 3 0.55A 2.803W 79.965% 0.265 5.095V 3.505W 115.12V 4 1A 5.085W 77.742% 0.367 5.084V 6.541W 115.12V 5 1.5A 7.609W 77.51% 0.423 5.072V 9.817W 115.11V 6 2.5A 12.624W 76.172% 0.472 5.049V 16.572W 115.11V

The 5VSB rail has decent efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.065V 5.029V 3.352V 5.108V 4.514 0.314 115.11V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.11V

Vampire power is low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is not so aggressive, under high operating temperatures. It could probably help if fan speed was higher at mid loads, for a more linear increase at high loads.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

As expected, at normal operating temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU has a more relaxed fan speed profile than high temperatures.

