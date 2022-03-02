MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply Review

MSI's MPG A650GF power supply is ideal for a mid-level gaming system.

MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply
(Image: © Tom's Hardware, Shutterstock)

The MPG A650GF has good build quality and achieves high enough overall performance, which cannot meet eye-to-eye though, the competing offerings from Corsair and XPG.

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + High enough overall performance
  • + Good build quality
  • + Quality cooling fan
  • + Silent operation
  • + Tight enough load regulation
  • + Efficient
  • + Fully modular
  • + Loads of connectors
  • + Adequate distance between peripheral connectors
  • + 10-year warranty

  • - Lower than 17ms hold-up time
  • - Shorter than 1ms PWR_OK inactive to DC loss delay
  • - Increased EMI emissions
  • - Mediocre transient response
  • - Low PF readings
  • - Lower than 70% efficiency with 2% load
  • - Not ASM compatible

The MPG A650GF has good build quality and achieves high enough overall performance, which cannot meet eye-to-eye though, the competing offerings from Corsair and XPG.

The MPG A650GF is a good product, proving that MSI did well to cooperate with Channel Well Technology for its first major PSU line. It might not be a threat to the might Corsair RM650x (2021) and the XPG Core Reactor with similar capacity, but its performance is close to the Asus Rog Strix 650, without costing as much. Despite its good performance, it doesn't manage to take the lead, though, so it cannot earn a place in our best PSUs article

So far, MSI's presence in the power supply market looks good since this big brand chose Channel Well Technology, a highly respectable manufacturer, to build its MPG line. We have already evaluated the 750W member of the line. Today's review will take a detailed look at the smallest MPG member with 650W maximum power, which is enough for a potent gaming system. Besides a fully modular cable design, the A650GF features Gold efficiency in the 80 PLUS Standard and Platinum by Cybenetics. Lastly, the Cybenetics-A noise rating shows that it is a silent PSU. 

Component Analysis of MSI MPG A650GF

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Power Integrations CAP004DG (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-055 (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A)
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMQ)
Main Switchers
2x ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3 (650V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6502UHH & CM03X
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs4x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 152A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5.5mOhm)
2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 8x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA)
Polymer: 11x FPCAP, 7x Nippon Chemi-Con

Supervisor ICSitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & EST EST7618 (OCP, SC)
Fan ModelHong Hua HA1425M12B-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Ball Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY177PN
Image 1 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is CWT's GPU platform, which might be aged but still remains competitive. Typically, for a CWT design, the heat sinks are small, especially on the secondary side. The build quality is high and the PCB is not densely populated, which improves airflow. 

Image 1 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient and EMI filter has all the necessary parts and it also includes a discharge IC to restrict energy losses. 

Image 1 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 20A of current. 

Image 1 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by STMicroelectronics. The bulk cap is of high quality, but it doesn't have the necessary capacity to offer a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Lastly, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6502UHH. The latter is supported by a CM03X IC.

Image 1 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs, two ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3, are installed in a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X.

Image 1 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail, and two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails. 

Image 1 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps are of high quality, and besides electrolytic caps many polymer ones are also used. 

Image 1 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY177PN IC. 

Image 1 of 3

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Some polymer caps on the modular board form the second ripple suppression layer. 

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 and it is supported by an EST EST7618 IC. 

Image 1 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good, as usually is the case in CWT products. 

Image 1 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

MSI MPG A650GF

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua and uses a double ball-bearing, which is the best bearing for operation under high temperatures. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.