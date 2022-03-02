MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply Review

The MPG A650GF is a good product, proving that MSI did well to cooperate with Channel Well Technology for its first major PSU line. It might not be a threat to the might Corsair RM650x (2021) and the XPG Core Reactor with similar capacity, but its performance is close to the Asus Rog Strix 650, without costing as much. Despite its good performance, it doesn't manage to take the lead, though, so it cannot earn a place in our best PSUs article.
So far, MSI's presence in the power supply market looks good since this big brand chose Channel Well Technology, a highly respectable manufacturer, to build its MPG line. We have already evaluated the 750W member of the line. Today's review will take a detailed look at the smallest MPG member with 650W maximum power, which is enough for a potent gaming system. Besides a fully modular cable design, the A650GF features Gold efficiency in the 80 PLUS Standard and Platinum by Cybenetics. Lastly, the Cybenetics-A noise rating shows that it is a silent PSU.
The extra-long warranty, at ten years, is good news for all future buyers, and the double ball-bearing fan won't have a problem outliving it, even under harsh operating conditions—nonetheless, the lower operating temperatures, the better for the PSU's longevity. Finally, the dimensions are typical, with 160mm in depth. Compact PSUs usually have high noise output because of their smaller fans and over-populated PCBs, which don't allow for optimal airflow.
Specifications of MSI MPG A650GF
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|CWT
|Max. DC Output
|650W
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
|Noise
|Cybenetics A (20-25 dB[A])
|Modular
|✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|0 - 40°C
|Over Voltage Protection
|✓
|Under Voltage Protection
|✓
|Over Power Protection
|✓
|Over Current (+12V) Protection
|✓ (only +12VMBPH and +12VCPU)
|Over Temperature Protection
|✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|✓
|Surge Protection
|✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|✗
|No Load Operation
|✓
|Cooling
|140mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (HA1425M12B-Z)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|✗
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|150 x 85 x 160mm
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lb)
|Form Factor
|ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|10 Years
Power Specifications of MSI MPG A650GF
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12VMBPH
|12VCPU
|12VVGA1
|12VVGA2
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|25
|25
|30
|30
|2.5
|0.3
|Watts
|100
|650
|Total Max. Power (W)
|650
Cables and Connectors of MSI MPG A650GF
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|No
|4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)
|2
|8
|18AWG
|No
4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm)
|1
|4 / 1
|18-20AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
There are plenty of connectors, given that this PSU "only" has 650W output. Moreover, all cables are long, with adequate distance between peripheral connectors.
Component Analysis of MSI MPG A650GF
We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|-
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|CWT
|PCB Type
|Double Sided
|Primary Side
|-
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Power Integrations CAP004DG (Discharge IC)
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor SCK-055 (5 Ohm) & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|
2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|
2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm)
|APFC Boost Diode
|
1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A)
|Bulk Cap(s)
|
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMQ)
|Main Switchers
|
2x ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3 (650V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
|APFC Controller
|
Champion CM6502UHH & CM03X
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901X
|Topology
|
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|-
|+12V MOSFETs
|4x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 152A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5.5mOhm)
2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|
Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 8x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA)
|Supervisor IC
|Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & EST EST7618 (OCP, SC)
|Fan Model
|Hong Hua HA1425M12B-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Ball Bearing Fan)
|5VSB Circuit
|-
|Standby PWM Controller
|Power Integrations TNY177PN
This is CWT's GPU platform, which might be aged but still remains competitive. Typically, for a CWT design, the heat sinks are small, especially on the secondary side. The build quality is high and the PCB is not densely populated, which improves airflow.
The transient and EMI filter has all the necessary parts and it also includes a discharge IC to restrict energy losses.
The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 20A of current.
The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by STMicroelectronics. The bulk cap is of high quality, but it doesn't have the necessary capacity to offer a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Lastly, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6502UHH. The latter is supported by a CM03X IC.
The main FETs, two ON Semiconductor FCPF125N65S3, are installed in a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X.
Four Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail, and two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.
All filtering caps are of high quality, and besides electrolytic caps many polymer ones are also used.
The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY177PN IC.
Some polymer caps on the modular board form the second ripple suppression layer.
The main supervisor IC is a Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 and it is supported by an EST EST7618 IC.
Soldering quality is good, as usually is the case in CWT products.
The cooling fan is by Hong Hua and uses a double ball-bearing, which is the best bearing for operation under high temperatures.
