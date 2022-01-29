MSI MPG A750GF Power Supply Review

The MSI MPG A750GF uses an older, but still capable, platform, provided by CWT, feahigh build quality.

The MSI MPG A750GF uses an older, but still capable, platform, provided by CWT, feahigh build quality.

Today's best MSI MPG A750GF deals $129.99 $105 View Reduced Price

The MSI MPG A750GF is not far from the tough competition when it comes to overall performance, but the big letdowns are the inaccurate power ok signal and the low hold-up time, which don't allow it a place in our best PSUs article. Moreover, MSI's offering is not among the silent 750W Gold PSUs. If you need a quiet PSU, under all conditions, instead take a look at the Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 or the XPG Core Reactor 750.

MSI currently has two PSU lines, with the top one called MPG. There are three MPG models with capacities from 650W to 850W, and in this review, we will look at the middle MPG member with 750W max power. All MPG units are made by Channel Well Technology and use a fully modular cable design, which most users prefer.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 750 W MPG model has two EPS and six PCIe connectors, which are overkill for this capacity range. Nonetheless, two PCIe connectors are on dedicated cables, which is preferred for energy-hungry graphics cards. Another notable feature in this unit is the double ball-bearing fan, which won't have a problem operating under high operating temperatures.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications of MSI MPG A750GF

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ (only +12VMBPH and +12VCPU) Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (HA1425M12B-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications of MSI MPG A750GF

Rail 3.3V 5V 12VMBPH 12VCPU 12VVGA1 12VVGA2 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 25 25 35 35 2.5 0.3 Watts 120 750 Total Max. Power (W) 750

12VMBPH ATX, Peripheral 12V CPU 2x EPS or 1x EPS & 1 PCIe 12V VGA1 2x PCIe 12V VGA2 1x PCIe

There are four +12V rails, one for the ATX and peripheral connectors, one for the EPS connectors, and two for the PCIe connectors. If you only need a single EPS connector, you can use the other socket on the modular PCB to connect a PCIe cable, increasing their number. This means that you cannot have all four PCIe and two EPS cables connected at the PSU simultaneously. You can either have three PCIe cables and two EPS or four PCIe cables and a single EPS, which are more than enough anyway for a 750W PSU.

Cables and Connectors for MSI MPG A750GF

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 4 / 1 18-20AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are enough cables and connectors, for a 750W power supply, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 150mm. All connectors use the standard AWG18 gauges, and there are no in-cable caps which might help in ripple suppression, even in transient response, but make the cables bulky and difficult to route inside a case.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis of MSI MPG A750GF

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Power Integrations CAP200DG (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-055 (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (800V, 15A @ 120°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x On Semiconductor FFSP0665A (650V, 6A @ 153°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6502UHH & CM03X Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 125A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5.5mOhm)

2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 6x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF), 2x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 5x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA)

Polymer: 17x FPCAP, 1x Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & EST EST7618 (OCP, SC) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1425M12B-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Ball Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY177PN

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is the popular CWT GPU platform, which is also used in the Bitfenix Whisper series models. Although it is not cutting edge anymore, still it is highly competitive, especially if you tune it a bit and carefully select some crucial parts. The heat sinks are small, but build quality is high and there is also ample space on the PCB, for good airflow.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient and EMI filter has all the necessary parts. It also includes a discharge IC to restrict energy losses.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by On Semiconductor. The bulk cap is of high quality, but it doesn't have the necessary capacity to offer a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Lastly, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6502UHH.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs, two Infineon IPA60R125P6, are installed in a half-bridge topology. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail, and two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps are of high quality, and besides electrolytic caps many polymer ones are also used.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY177PN IC.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Several polymer caps are installed on the modular board, along with bus bar which transfer power with minimized energy losses.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 and it is supported by an EST EST7618 IC.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua and uses a double ball-bearing, so it will last for a long time, even under high operating temperatures. DBB fans are considered of higher quality than FDB ones, but are also more noisy and more expensive.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content