Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 is the top-performing power supply in the 750W Gold category, earning an easy place in our best PSUs list. Other notable choices in this category are the Corsair RM750x, the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6, and the be quiet! Pure Power 11 FM 750, which we compare it to throughout this review.
We have already evaluated the Cooler Master V850 Gold V2, which managed to leave a positive impression on us. So, we are curious to see how its smaller sibling will do against the tough competition in the 750W category. This is enough power for a potent gaming system, as long as you don't highly overclock both your CPU and GPU. The OEM behind Cooler Master's Gold V2 line is Gospower, a not-so-well-known manufacturer which nonetheless managed to reach the performance levels of other more recognized OEMs within a short period.
The V750 Gold V2 uses a fully modular cable design, and it has compact enough dimensions, thanks to its 160mm depth. Sure, there are even 1000W PSUs available today with only 140mm depth, but this leads to over-populated PCBs where airflow has to be increased to deal with the heat loads effectively. And the higher the airflow, the more the output noise from the cooling fan. The V750 Gold V2 uses a fluid dynamic bearing fan driven by a relaxed speed profile.
Specifications
|
Manufacturer (OEM)
|
Gospower
|
Max. DC Output
|
750W
|
Efficiency
|
80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
|
Noise
|
Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])
|
Modular
|
✓ (fully)
|
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|
✓
|
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|
0 - 50°C
|
Over Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Under Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Over Power Protection
|
✓
|
Over Current (+12V) Protection
|
✓
|
Over Temperature Protection
|
✓
|
Short Circuit Protection
|
✓
|
Surge Protection
|
✓
|
Inrush Current Protection
|
✓
|
Fan Failure Protection
|
✗
|
No Load Operation
|
✓
|
Cooling
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
|
Semi-Passive Operation
|
✓ (selectable)
|
Dimensions (W x H x D)
|
150 x 85 x 160mm
|
Weight
|
1.63 kg (3.59 lb)
|
Form Factor
|
ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
|
Warranty
|
10 Years
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|62.5
|3
|Watts
|120
|750
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|750
Cables & Connectors
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|No
|8 pin EPS12V (650mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|No
|4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm)
|2
|4
|16-18AWG
|No
|SATA (500mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)
|3
|12
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm)
|1
|4
|18AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
Two EPS and four PCIe are enough for a 750W power supply. The number of SATA connectors is high, and most users will be satisfied with the four 4-pin Molex connectors. There is no FDD adapter provided, but there is no need for one here.
This PSU's cable length is adequate, but we would like to see more distance between the peripheral connectors, especially the 4-pin ones. If the parts you want to power are close to each other, the longer distance between peripheral connectors won't be a major headache, but this is not the case when the parts are far from each other, and the connectors cannot reach them.
Component Analysis
If you're not familiar with power supply vocabulary, we strongly encourage you to read our PSUs 101 article alongside this review. This article provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|-
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Gospower
|PCB Type
|Double Sided
|Primary Side
|-
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (Discharge IC)
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor 8D-15 (8 Ohm) & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|
2x GBU3008 (800V, 30A @ 90°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|
2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60DM2 (600V, 15.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm)
|APFC Boost Diode
|
1x
|Bulk Cap(s)
|
1x TK (450V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, LGW)
|Main Switchers
|
2x Sanrise Tech SRC60R140BTFE (600V, 11.2A @ 125°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm)
|APFC Controller
|
Champion CM6500UNX & CM03AX
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CU6901V
|Topology
|
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|-
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x On Semiconductor NTMFS5C430NL (40V, 140A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 6x IPS FTD05N03NA (30V, 75A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm)
PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|
Electrolytic: 2x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 20x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)
|Supervisor IC
|IN1S313I-SAG
|Fan Model
|Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
|5VSB Circuit
|-
|Standby PWM Controller
|On-Bright OB2365SP
This is a modern design by Gospower. Gospower's engineers used lots of glue to keep the respective parts firmly in place to ensure there won't be any coil whine issues. Soldering quality is top-notch, especially from a lesser-known company, and the caps that Gospower used are just as good. The only parts that are not from a known brand are the main FETs, which still have good specs. All in all, this looks to be a solid platform, and our test sessions (spoiler) confirmed this.
The transient/EMI filter has all the required parts but only through EMC pre-compliance testing can we be sure that it effectively deals with EMI noise, incoming and outgoing. For surge protection, an MOV is used, and there is also a discharge IC to restrict energy losses. Finally, an NTC thermistor and relay combination deal with high inrush currents.
This is the first time we've found two 30A bridge rectifiers! This is, to be honest, huge overkill.
The APFC converter uses two STMicroelectronics STF33N60DM2 FETs and a single boost diode which we couldn't identify because it is covered in glue. The bulk cap is by TK, and it has enough capacity to offer more than 17ms, hold-up time. It would be nice to see a Japanese cap here, but it is hard to find parts this period, so most manufacturers use whatever they can find at reasonable prices.
The main FETs are by Sanrise Tech and are installed in a half-bridge topology.
Six FETs regulate the 12V rail. They are installed on a daughter-board, close to the main transformer. A small heatsink is used to cool them down. Another board hosts the DC-DC converters, which generate the minor rails.
The electrolytic caps are of high quality, belonging to Rubycon's good lines. Lots of polymer caps are also used for ripple filtering.
The standby PWM controller is an On-Bright OB2365SP.
Lots of electrolytic and polymer caps are installed on the face of the modular board.
Just look at that soldering quality! Gospower's manufacturing lines did a great job with this PSU.
Typically, this PSU uses a Hong Hua cooling fan. This manufacturer has been prevalent the last few years, offering good products for reasonable prices.
