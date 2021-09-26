Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 is the top-performing power supply in the 750W Gold category, earning an easy place in our best PSUs list. Other notable choices in this category are the Corsair RM750x, the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6, and the be quiet! Pure Power 11 FM 750, which we compare it to throughout this review.

We have already evaluated the Cooler Master V850 Gold V2, which managed to leave a positive impression on us. So, we are curious to see how its smaller sibling will do against the tough competition in the 750W category. This is enough power for a potent gaming system, as long as you don't highly overclock both your CPU and GPU. The OEM behind Cooler Master's Gold V2 line is Gospower, a not-so-well-known manufacturer which nonetheless managed to reach the performance levels of other more recognized OEMs within a short period.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The V750 Gold V2 uses a fully modular cable design, and it has compact enough dimensions, thanks to its 160mm depth. Sure, there are even 1000W PSUs available today with only 140mm depth, but this leads to over-populated PCBs where airflow has to be increased to deal with the heat loads effectively. And the higher the airflow, the more the output noise from the cooling fan. The V750 Gold V2 uses a fluid dynamic bearing fan driven by a relaxed speed profile.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Gospower Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62.5 3 Watts 120 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+115mm+115mm+115mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

Two EPS and four PCIe are enough for a 750W power supply. The number of SATA connectors is high, and most users will be satisfied with the four 4-pin Molex connectors. There is no FDD adapter provided, but there is no need for one here.

This PSU's cable length is adequate, but we would like to see more distance between the peripheral connectors, especially the 4-pin ones. If the parts you want to power are close to each other, the longer distance between peripheral connectors won't be a major headache, but this is not the case when the parts are far from each other, and the connectors cannot reach them.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

If you're not familiar with power supply vocabulary, we strongly encourage you to read our PSUs 101 article alongside this review. This article provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Gospower PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor 8D-15 (8 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU3008 (800V, 30A @ 90°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60DM2 (600V, 15.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Bulk Cap(s) 1x TK (450V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, LGW) Main Switchers 2x Sanrise Tech SRC60R140BTFE (600V, 11.2A @ 125°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03AX Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x On Semiconductor NTMFS5C430NL (40V, 140A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x IPS FTD05N03NA (30V, 75A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 2x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 20x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)

Polymer: 29x FPCAP Supervisor IC IN1S313I-SAG Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB2365SP

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a modern design by Gospower. Gospower's engineers used lots of glue to keep the respective parts firmly in place to ensure there won't be any coil whine issues. Soldering quality is top-notch, especially from a lesser-known company, and the caps that Gospower used are just as good. The only parts that are not from a known brand are the main FETs, which still have good specs. All in all, this looks to be a solid platform, and our test sessions (spoiler) confirmed this.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all the required parts but only through EMC pre-compliance testing can we be sure that it effectively deals with EMI noise, incoming and outgoing. For surge protection, an MOV is used, and there is also a discharge IC to restrict energy losses. Finally, an NTC thermistor and relay combination deal with high inrush currents.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is the first time we've found two 30A bridge rectifiers! This is, to be honest, huge overkill.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two STMicroelectronics STF33N60DM2 FETs and a single boost diode which we couldn't identify because it is covered in glue. The bulk cap is by TK, and it has enough capacity to offer more than 17ms, hold-up time. It would be nice to see a Japanese cap here, but it is hard to find parts this period, so most manufacturers use whatever they can find at reasonable prices.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Sanrise Tech and are installed in a half-bridge topology.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six FETs regulate the 12V rail. They are installed on a daughter-board, close to the main transformer. A small heatsink is used to cool them down. Another board hosts the DC-DC converters, which generate the minor rails.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic caps are of high quality, belonging to Rubycon's good lines. Lots of polymer caps are also used for ripple filtering.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an On-Bright OB2365SP.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lots of electrolytic and polymer caps are installed on the face of the modular board.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Just look at that soldering quality! Gospower's manufacturing lines did a great job with this PSU.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Typically, this PSU uses a Hong Hua cooling fan. This manufacturer has been prevalent the last few years, offering good products for reasonable prices.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content