Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sky-high overall performance for the V750 Gold V2, which takes the lead from the competition.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average noise output is low. Only the be quiet! offering performs better in this regard.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows this PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average efficiency is notably higher than the rest of the Gold (in 80 PLUS) units we tested it against.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter's performance is not bad here, but it needs tuning for higher PF readings, mostly with 115V input.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content