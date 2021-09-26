Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's load regulation is satisfactory on all rails, but would be ideal if it were within 1% at 12V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is pretty long here, despite the not so large bulk capacitor.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are low on this device, thanks to the large NTC thermistor.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is what happens when the current flows from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

Our leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA (as defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation), ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current here is lower than any of the competition we tested this PSU against.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.327A 1.961A 1.992A 1.006A 74.949 86.517% 0 <6.0 45.63°C 0.945 12.329V 5.102V 3.311V 4.971V 86.629 40.20°C 115.15V 2 9.687A 3.066A 2.992A 1.209A 150.003 90.803% 0 <6.0 46.87°C 0.961 12.292V 4.903V 3.308V 4.963V 165.196 40.86°C 115.15V 3 15.387A 3.620A 3.494A 1.412A 224.998 92.179% 0 <6.0 47.95°C 0.973 12.276V 4.850V 3.306V 4.956V 244.087 41.30°C 115.15V 4 21.103A 3.910A 3.995A 1.617A 300.000 92.299% 0 <6.0 48.87°C 0.980 12.263V 5.118V 3.304V 4.949V 325.030 41.82°C 115.14V 5 26.451A 4.897A 5.001A 1.821A 374.349 91.861% 770 27.8 42.56°C 0.979 12.243V 5.106V 3.301V 4.941V 407.519 50.13°C 115.14V 6 31.850A 5.899A 6.004A 2.000A 449.146 91.518% 818 29.6 43.03°C 0.980 12.228V 5.088V 3.298V 4.934V 490.773 51.29°C 115.14V 7 37.285A 6.880A 7.010A 2.233A 524.591 91.034% 899 31.2 43.82°C 0.983 12.216V 5.089V 3.296V 4.926V 576.257 52.48°C 115.14V 8 42.736A 7.867A 8.012A 2.440A 599.911 90.440% 977 34.0 44.37°C 0.986 12.203V 5.086V 3.294V 4.918V 663.323 53.36°C 115.14V 9 48.554A 8.360A 8.504A 2.442A 674.400 89.915% 1052 34.9 44.68°C 0.988 12.191V 5.082V 3.292V 4.913V 750.039 54.15°C 115.14V 10 54.199A 8.901A 9.026A 3.061A 749.565 89.258% 1077 36.0 45.21°C 0.990 12.175V 5.056V 3.289V 4.901V 839.769 55.42°C 115.13V 11 60.432A 8.877A 9.030A 3.062A 824.723 88.603% 1127 37.2 46.64°C 0.991 12.163V 5.069V 3.288V 4.899V 930.805 57.30°C 115.12V CL1 0.121A 14.000A 13.997A 0.000A 119.331 83.995% 0 <6.0 50.21°C 0.959 12.306V 5.109V 3.309V 4.967V 142.070 42.84°C 115.15V CL2 62.488A 1.001A 0.999A 1.000A 774.732 89.579% 1142 37.3 45.31°C 0.990 12.185V 5.090V 3.293V 4.931V 864.859 55.55°C 115.12V

The PSU manages to keep high-efficiency levels even under increased operating temperatures. The APFC readings should be a bit higher, though.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.211A 0.486A 0.497A 0.200A 19.971 77.320% 0 <6.0 0.889 12.242V 5.147V 3.314V 4.986V 25.829 115.14V 2 2.407A 0.971A 0.996A 0.401A 39.964 80.845% 0 <6.0 0.919 12.328V 5.143V 3.312V 4.981V 49.433 115.14V 3 3.614A 1.459A 1.493A 0.603A 59.997 84.384% 0 <6.0 0.937 12.328V 5.140V 3.311V 4.977V 71.100 115.14V 4 4.816A 1.946A 1.992A 0.804A 79.949 87.051% 0 <6.0 0.949 12.325V 5.138V 3.311V 4.973V 91.842 115.14V

The efficiency levels are sky high here, so your fan won't need to spin when the PSU is under light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec began requiring 70% and higher efficiency at 115V input. The applied load for our test is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.063A 0.244A 0.246A 0.051A 15.321 73.627% 0 <6.0 0.891 12.226V 5.145V 3.313V 4.990V 20.809 115.12V

The 70% mark is easy for this platform, with 2% load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

We plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a highly efficient platform, which explains why it achieved a Platinum rating in the Cybenetics scale.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.499 76.769% 0.188 4.989V 0.650 115.15V 2 0.250A 1.246 81.491% 0.417 4.988V 1.529 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.741 82.785% 0.466 4.984V 3.311 115.16V 4 1.000A 4.978 82.581% 0.505 4.978V 6.028 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.458 82.464% 0.529 4.972V 9.044 115.16V 6 2.999A 14.858 81.050% 0.560 4.954V 18.332 115.16V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gospower used a highly efficient 5VSB rail in this platform, which puts to shame the respective circuits of other, similar spec, PSUs.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.216V 5.146V 3.312V 4.992V 4.001 0.646 115.1V Standby 0.040 0.239 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is relaxed even under stressful conditions. The highly efficient platform helps with this, since it keeps thermal loads low.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU will be dead silent with up to 300W loads, and you will barely hear its fan spinning at up to 475W. It exceeds 30 dBA at loads that are more than 550W, but it doesn't go above 35 dBA in any case.

