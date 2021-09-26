Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for a PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be and the less stress will be applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.267V 12.128V 1.13% Pass 5V 5.127V 5.068V 1.15% Pass 3.3V 3.307V 3.180V 3.84% Pass 5VSB 4.966V 4.903V 1.27% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.266V 12.131V 1.10% Pass 5V 5.128V 5.071V 1.11% Pass 3.3V 3.307V 3.183V 3.75% Pass 5VSB 4.966V 4.900V 1.33% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.270V 12.106V 1.34% Pass 5V 5.128V 5.047V 1.58% Pass 3.3V 3.307V 3.197V 3.33% Pass 5VSB 4.966V 4.914V 1.05% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.218V 12.097V 0.99% Pass 5V 5.088V 5.022V 1.30% Pass 3.3V 3.299V 3.169V 3.94% Pass 5VSB 4.945V 4.884V 1.23% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.223V 12.099V 1.01% Pass 5V 5.107V 5.048V 1.16% Pass 3.3V 3.300V 3.169V 3.97% Pass 5VSB 4.945V 4.882V 1.27% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.225V 12.103V 1.00% Pass 5V 5.108V 5.055V 1.04% Pass 3.3V 3.300V 3.176V 3.76% Pass 5VSB 4.945V 4.881V 1.29% Pass

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient response on this PSU is tight at 12V and 5V. While it's good enough at 3.3V, we would like to see a less than 3% deviation in this rail.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The turn-on transient results are perfectly acceptable here. Voltage levels on both rails ramp up smoothly, without any steps, voltage drops, or spikes.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by a power supply, which need to be within specified (by the ATX spec) ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. A PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) has be within 100 to 150ms, so that it can be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 54ms 127ms 100% 54ms 127ms

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) PSU Timing Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Cooler Mast V750 Gold V2's PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in a PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases a PSU capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.3 mV 5.9 mV 6.9 mV 10.8 mV Pass 20% Load 10.0 mV 5.8 mV 6.4 mV 5.3 mV Pass 30% Load 12.0 mV 6.8 mV 7.4 mV 7.3 mV Pass 40% Load 8.2 mV 6.1 mV 6.5 mV 6.8 mV Pass 50% Load 8.2 mV 6.7 mV 6.9 mV 6.8 mV Pass 60% Load 7.8 mV 7.1 mV 7.1 mV 7.4 mV Pass 70% Load 13.3 mV 8.9 mV 9.2 mV 9.2 mV Pass 80% Load 9.1 mV 7.9 mV 9.4 mV 8.4 mV Pass 90% Load 13.7 mV 9.3 mV 11.1 mV 10.2 mV Pass 100% Load 13.9 mV 10.4 mV 12.0 mV 12.8 mV Pass 110% Load 14.4 mV 10.7 mV 12.2 mV 12.5 mV Pass Crossload 1 15.1 mV 8.7 mV 11.0 mV 6.1 mV Pass Crossload 2 13.5 mV 8.7 mV 9.1 mV 6.6 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's ripple suppression is great on all rails.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMI emissions were low with both detectors we used (Average and Peak).

