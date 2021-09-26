Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 26°C) 12V: 78.4A (125.44%), 12.123V

5V: 24.5A (122.5%), 5.108V

3.3V: 24.3A (121.5%), 3.305V

5VSB: 4.8A (160%), 4.928V OCP (Hot @ 34°C) 12V: 78A (124.8%), 12.129V

5V: 24.5A (122.5%), 5.070V

3.3V: 24.3A (121.5%), 3.304V

5VSB: 4.8A (160%), 4.930V OPP (Cold @ 27°C) 963.53W (128.47%) OPP (Hot @ 41°C) 959.13W (127.88%) OTP ✓ (125°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

A PSU's OCP triggering points are ideally set at 12V and the minor rails under hot and cold conditions. The same goes for OPP. OTP's setting looks a bit low, but we didn't encounter any problems during our extremely tough test sessions, so that you won't have a problem, either.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

No problems here, since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower a power supply's ripple, the more stable the overall system will be and less stress will be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

To take these images, we apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified Fluke Ti480 PRO camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 640x480 (307,200 pixels).

Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8

The hottest parts on this PSU are the boards that hold the 12V FETs and the DC-DC converters that generate the minor rails. There is a heat sink above the 12V board to help cool down the FETs, which does an admirable job here.

