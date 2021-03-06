Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V850 V2 Gold can support a power-hungry RTX 3090 if you can find and afford one. It achieves high overall performance, and its platform is efficient enough to save you money on electricity bills. With a bit higher performance, it could be included in our best PSUs article.

However, overall, it is a good product worthy of your attention. Its major competitors are the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850, Corsair RM850x and RM850, XPG Core Reactor 850, and the Super Flower Leadex III and V models with similar capacity.

The 850W category is of high interest lately since the new high-end graphics cards, including some of the best graphics cards, from Nvidia and AMD demand strong power supplies. If you don't want to pay the RTX 3080/3090 graphics cards' premium prices, you can settle down with a lower capacity unit of the Gold V2 line, which ranges from 550W to 850W. There are also white edition Gold V2 models available if you have a white chassis.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master teamed with Gospower for the V2 Gold line, an OEM that no other major brand uses so far. It seems that CM has an exclusive agreement with this OEM, using its designs in several of its products, including its powerful SFX units. The V850 V2 achieves Gold in the 80 PLUS scale, while in Cybenetics, it gets a Platinum rating. It also features silent operation, with lower than 30 dBA overall noise output at normal operating conditions (Cybenetics A-).

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Gospower Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.67 kg (3.68 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70.8 3 0.3 Watts 120 849.6 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+120mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 17AWG -

There are two EPS and six PCIe connectors. It is nice that this PSU has three PCIe cables, which you can use in super high-end VGAs with three PCIe sockets. Please note that it is best to avoid using both PCIe connectors of the same cable in high-wattage graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

The number of peripheral connectors is more than enough, but it is a shame to see such a small distance between them. Lastly, there are no in-cable caps, which is a major asset.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Information - Manufacturer (OEM) Gospower PCB Type Double-Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor 16D-20 (16 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Yangzhou Yangjie Electronics GBU3008 (800V, 30A @ 90°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Sanrise Tech SRC60R140BTFE (630V, 11.2A @ 125°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D16065 (650V, 16A @ 142°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x TK (450V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, LGW) Main Switchers 2x Sanrise Tech SRC60R140BTFE (630V, 11.2A @ 125°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03AX Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x NCE Power NCEP40T15GU (40V, 106A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.35mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x IPS FTD05N03NA (30V, 75A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 3x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 2x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF) Polymer: 42x FPCAP, 5x United Chemi-con Supervisor IC IN1S313I-SAG Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x 45R15S Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB2365SP

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gospower provides this platform, and the design is modern. What caught my eye is the insane amount of glue used in the transient filter to keep coil whine in control. It looks like they really wanted to suppress coil whine, so they didn't go cheap on the glue!

Gospower used an unknown manufacturer for the FETs on the primary side instead of the usual and expensive ones, but it has faith in them given the long warranty. The parts on the secondary side are of high quality, and an impressively high amount of polymer caps is used.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter includes all necessary parts, and on top of that, it has a discharge IC to save energy on the bleeding resistors of the X caps.

There is an MOV to deal with voltage surges and an NTC thermistor and relay combo, suppress inrush currents. Thanks to the high resistance of the aforementioned thermistor, inrush currents are bottom low.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The bridge rectifiers are powerful but are provided by an unknown, to us at least, manufacturer. It would be nice to use a dedicated heat sink instead of sharing the same with the main FETs.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master V850 Gold V2) APFC converter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master V850 Gold V2) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master V850 Gold V2) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master V850 Gold V2) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master V850 Gold V2) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Sanrise Tech SRC60R140BTFE FETs and a single CREE boost diode, which is powerful! The controller is a Champion CM6500, which is supported by a CM03AX IC. Lastly, the bulk cap is by Toshin Kogyo, and its specs look good.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A pair of Sanrise Tech FETs are used as primary switchers. They are installed in a half-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901 IC.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six NCE Power FETs handle the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There aren't many electrolytic caps, but the ones that Gospower used are of high quality. Most ripple filtering is done through polymer caps, which are of high quality as well.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are lots of polymer caps at the face of the modular board.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Not much to see on this side. Soldering quality is decent except for some parts where they had to enhance the PCB traces.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is of good quality since it uses a fluid dynamic bearing and a good manufacturer, Hong Hua, provides it.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content