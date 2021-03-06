Trending

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

A highly efficient power supply from Cooler Master.

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2
Performance Rating

The overall performance is pretty high, reaching close to the XPG Core Reactor and Super Flower Leadex III models with similar capacity. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

With close to 27 dBA average output, this is a silent operating PSU. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The platform is highly efficient, achieving Platinum in the Cybenetic's scale. 

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

The APFC converter needs tuning to deliver higher PF readings. 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • refillable 06 March 2021 15:53
    Nice @Aris_Mp! I have a question though. Are the 550 W, 650 W, and the 750 W the same platform as this or are they different?
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2021 17:12
    Thanks! The V750 uses the same platform. Have to check for the other two.
  • refillable 07 March 2021 09:32
    Aris_Mp said:
    Thanks! The V750 uses the same platform. Have to check for the other two.
    Oh, great then! Please do check because the lower wattages are already sold here in my country.
