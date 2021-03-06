Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels, despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is not so tight, especially at 12V, and this is a shame. The 5V rail also needs tighter regulation, while 3.3V and 5VSB achieve good enough, but not impressive, results.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long, and the power ok signal is accurate. There is nothing more to ask here.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents stay low, especially with 115V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Very low leakage current, which is good, of course.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.154A 1.947A 1.985A 1.007A 84.952 86.749% 0 <6.0 43.77°C 0.946 12.293V 5.135V 3.324V 4.964V 97.928 40.07°C 115.13V 2 11.340A 2.926A 2.981A 1.211A 170.005 90.835% 0 <6.0 44.91°C 0.956 12.267V 5.126V 3.321V 4.953V 187.158 40.65°C 115.13V 3 17.876A 3.418A 3.482A 1.416A 255.006 91.828% 0 <6.0 46.08°C 0.961 12.249V 5.118V 3.317V 4.943V 277.700 41.14°C 115.13V 4 24.432A 3.916A 3.985A 1.622A 340.012 91.743% 700 26.8 41.45°C 0.970 12.230V 5.109V 3.313V 4.932V 370.613 46.83°C 115.13V 5 30.651A 4.903A 4.986A 1.829A 424.807 91.460% 759 27.7 42.64°C 0.977 12.212V 5.099V 3.309V 4.920V 464.471 48.56°C 115.13V 6 36.857A 5.896A 5.992A 2.000A 509.142 90.994% 838 30.4 42.92°C 0.983 12.196V 5.090V 3.305V 4.910V 559.532 49.54°C 115.14V 7 43.156A 6.892A 7.000A 2.245A 594.632 90.389% 907 31.5 43.08°C 0.986 12.177V 5.080V 3.302V 4.898V 657.857 50.34°C 115.13V 8 49.470A 7.892A 8.002A 2.456A 679.965 89.707% 996 33.8 43.81°C 0.989 12.160V 5.071V 3.298V 4.886V 757.984 51.80°C 115.12V 9 56.198A 8.397A 8.497A 2.459A 764.856 88.901% 1099 37.0 44.14°C 0.991 12.142V 5.062V 3.295V 4.879V 860.350 52.74°C 115.12V 10 62.685A 8.906A 9.023A 3.088A 849.682 87.871% 1347 40.8 45.53°C 0.992 12.124V 5.052V 3.291V 4.858V 966.967 54.82°C 115.12V 11 69.782A 8.920A 9.031A 3.091A 934.465 86.928% 1426 42.6 46.52°C 0.994 12.106V 5.044V 3.288V 4.852V 1074.985 56.45°C 115.12V CL1 0.120A 14.000A 13.998A 0.000A 119.557 82.607% 0 <6.0 48.32°C 0.966 12.284V 5.114V 3.321V 4.966V 144.729 42.22°C 115.16V CL2 70.818A 0.999A 1.001A 1.000A 872.373 88.213% 1356 41.1 44.96°C 0.993 12.131V 5.072V 3.299V 4.911V 988.939 54.59°C 115.12V

The PSU doesn't have any problem delivering full load under high operating temperatures, but don't expect it to be quiet.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.210A 0.486A 0.497A 0.200A 19.977 75.113% 0 <6.0 0.924 12.253V 5.144V 3.328V 4.987V 26.596 115.13V 2 2.410A 0.972A 0.992A 0.401A 39.968 79.374% 0 <6.0 0.935 12.314V 5.139V 3.325V 4.981V 50.354 115.13V 3 3.619A 1.460A 1.487A 0.603A 60.000 84.120% 0 <6.0 0.950 12.312V 5.137V 3.324V 4.975V 71.327 115.13V 4 4.827A 1.948A 1.984A 0.805A 79.951 86.378% 0 <6.0 0.942 12.296V 5.135V 3.324V 4.969V 92.559 115.13V

The fan doesn't spin at light loads, and the efficiency levels are quite high.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.224A 0.248A 0.250A 0.052A 17.357 73.345% 0 <6.0 0.929 12.247V 5.142V 3.326V 4.991V 23.665 115.16V

Very high efficiency with 2% of the max-rated-capacity load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There's very high-efficiency levels in all load ranges. Gospower, the OEM of this PSU, did an excellent job in this section.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.499 75.836% 0.367 4.992V 0.658 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.247 80.556% 0.413 4.989V 1.548 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.740 81.499% 0.463 4.982V 3.362 115.13V 4 1.000A 4.972 81.361% 0.503 4.973V 6.111 115.13 V 5 1.500A 7.444 81.187% 0.529 4.963V 9.169 115.14V 6 3.000A 14.791 79.347% 0.553 4.931V 18.641 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The good news regarding efficiency continue with the 5VSB rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.235V 5.140V 3.324V 4.994V 3.707 0.685 115.2V Standby 0.048 0.002 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is kept low, with both 115V and 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU's passive operation lasts for quite a long time, especially if you don't push hard the minor rails under lower temperatures.

