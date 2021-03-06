Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels, despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
Results 1-8: Load Regulation
Load regulation is not so tight, especially at 12V, and this is a shame. The 5V rail also needs tighter regulation, while 3.3V and 5VSB achieve good enough, but not impressive, results.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time is long, and the power ok signal is accurate. There is nothing more to ask here.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
Results 13-14: Inrush Current
The inrush currents stay low, especially with 115V input.
Leakage Current
In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.
The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.
Very low leakage current, which is good, of course.
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|5.154A
|1.947A
|1.985A
|1.007A
|84.952
|86.749%
|0
|<6.0
|43.77°C
|0.946
|12.293V
|5.135V
|3.324V
|4.964V
|97.928
|40.07°C
|115.13V
|2
|11.340A
|2.926A
|2.981A
|1.211A
|170.005
|90.835%
|0
|<6.0
|44.91°C
|0.956
|12.267V
|5.126V
|3.321V
|4.953V
|187.158
|40.65°C
|115.13V
|3
|17.876A
|3.418A
|3.482A
|1.416A
|255.006
|91.828%
|0
|<6.0
|46.08°C
|0.961
|12.249V
|5.118V
|3.317V
|4.943V
|277.700
|41.14°C
|115.13V
|4
|24.432A
|3.916A
|3.985A
|1.622A
|340.012
|91.743%
|700
|26.8
|41.45°C
|0.970
|12.230V
|5.109V
|3.313V
|4.932V
|370.613
|46.83°C
|115.13V
|5
|30.651A
|4.903A
|4.986A
|1.829A
|424.807
|91.460%
|759
|27.7
|42.64°C
|0.977
|12.212V
|5.099V
|3.309V
|4.920V
|464.471
|48.56°C
|115.13V
|6
|36.857A
|5.896A
|5.992A
|2.000A
|509.142
|90.994%
|838
|30.4
|42.92°C
|0.983
|12.196V
|5.090V
|3.305V
|4.910V
|559.532
|49.54°C
|115.14V
|7
|43.156A
|6.892A
|7.000A
|2.245A
|594.632
|90.389%
|907
|31.5
|43.08°C
|0.986
|12.177V
|5.080V
|3.302V
|4.898V
|657.857
|50.34°C
|115.13V
|8
|49.470A
|7.892A
|8.002A
|2.456A
|679.965
|89.707%
|996
|33.8
|43.81°C
|0.989
|12.160V
|5.071V
|3.298V
|4.886V
|757.984
|51.80°C
|115.12V
|9
|56.198A
|8.397A
|8.497A
|2.459A
|764.856
|88.901%
|1099
|37.0
|44.14°C
|0.991
|12.142V
|5.062V
|3.295V
|4.879V
|860.350
|52.74°C
|115.12V
|10
|62.685A
|8.906A
|9.023A
|3.088A
|849.682
|87.871%
|1347
|40.8
|45.53°C
|0.992
|12.124V
|5.052V
|3.291V
|4.858V
|966.967
|54.82°C
|115.12V
|11
|69.782A
|8.920A
|9.031A
|3.091A
|934.465
|86.928%
|1426
|42.6
|46.52°C
|0.994
|12.106V
|5.044V
|3.288V
|4.852V
|1074.985
|56.45°C
|115.12V
|CL1
|0.120A
|14.000A
|13.998A
|0.000A
|119.557
|82.607%
|0
|<6.0
|48.32°C
|0.966
|12.284V
|5.114V
|3.321V
|4.966V
|144.729
|42.22°C
|115.16V
|CL2
|70.818A
|0.999A
|1.001A
|1.000A
|872.373
|88.213%
|1356
|41.1
|44.96°C
|0.993
|12.131V
|5.072V
|3.299V
|4.911V
|988.939
|54.59°C
|115.12V
The PSU doesn't have any problem delivering full load under high operating temperatures, but don't expect it to be quiet.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.210A
|0.486A
|0.497A
|0.200A
|19.977
|75.113%
|0
|<6.0
|0.924
|12.253V
|5.144V
|3.328V
|4.987V
|26.596
|115.13V
|2
|2.410A
|0.972A
|0.992A
|0.401A
|39.968
|79.374%
|0
|<6.0
|0.935
|12.314V
|5.139V
|3.325V
|4.981V
|50.354
|115.13V
|3
|3.619A
|1.460A
|1.487A
|0.603A
|60.000
|84.120%
|0
|<6.0
|0.950
|12.312V
|5.137V
|3.324V
|4.975V
|71.327
|115.13V
|4
|4.827A
|1.948A
|1.984A
|0.805A
|79.951
|86.378%
|0
|<6.0
|0.942
|12.296V
|5.135V
|3.324V
|4.969V
|92.559
|115.13V
The fan doesn't spin at light loads, and the efficiency levels are quite high.
2% or 10W Load Test
Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.224A
|0.248A
|0.250A
|0.052A
|17.357
|73.345%
|0
|<6.0
|0.929
|12.247V
|5.142V
|3.326V
|4.991V
|23.665
|115.16V
Very high efficiency with 2% of the max-rated-capacity load.
Efficiency & Power Factor
Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.
Results 15-18: Efficiency
There's very high-efficiency levels in all load ranges. Gospower, the OEM of this PSU, did an excellent job in this section.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.100A
|0.499
|75.836%
|0.367
|4.992V
|0.658
|115.13V
|2
|0.250A
|1.247
|80.556%
|0.413
|4.989V
|1.548
|115.13V
|3
|0.550A
|2.740
|81.499%
|0.463
|4.982V
|3.362
|115.13V
|4
|1.000A
|4.972
|81.361%
|0.503
|4.973V
|6.111
|115.13 V
|5
|1.500A
|7.444
|81.187%
|0.529
|4.963V
|9.169
|115.14V
|6
|3.000A
|14.791
|79.347%
|0.553
|4.931V
|18.641
|115.15V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency
The good news regarding efficiency continue with the 5VSB rail.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.235V
|5.140V
|3.324V
|4.994V
|3.707
|0.685
|115.2V
|Standby
|0.048
|0.002
|115.2V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power
Vampire power is kept low, with both 115V and 230V.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
The PSU's passive operation lasts for quite a long time, especially if you don't push hard the minor rails under lower temperatures.
