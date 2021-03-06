Trending

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

A highly efficient power supply from Cooler Master.

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM850x

Seasonic FOCUS GX-850

XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels, despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Image 2 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is not so tight, especially at 12V, and this is a shame. The 5V rail also needs tighter regulation, while 3.3V and 5VSB achieve good enough, but not impressive, results. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

Image 2 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long, and the power ok signal is accurate. There is nothing more to ask here. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Image 2 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents stay low, especially with 115V input. 

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Very low leakage current, which is good, of course. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
15.154A1.947A1.985A1.007A84.95286.749%0<6.0 43.77°C0.946
12.293V5.135V3.324V4.964V97.928 40.07°C115.13V
211.340A2.926A2.981A1.211A170.00590.835%0<6.0 44.91°C0.956
12.267V5.126V3.321V4.953V187.158 40.65°C115.13V
317.876A3.418A3.482A1.416A255.00691.828%0<6.0 46.08°C0.961
12.249V5.118V3.317V4.943V277.700 41.14°C115.13V
424.432A3.916A3.985A1.622A340.01291.743%70026.8 41.45°C0.970
12.230V5.109V3.313V4.932V370.613 46.83°C115.13V
530.651A4.903A4.986A1.829A424.80791.460%75927.7 42.64°C0.977
12.212V5.099V3.309V4.920V464.471 48.56°C115.13V
636.857A5.896A5.992A2.000A509.14290.994%83830.4 42.92°C0.983
12.196V5.090V3.305V4.910V559.532 49.54°C115.14V
743.156A6.892A7.000A2.245A594.63290.389%90731.5 43.08°C0.986
12.177V5.080V3.302V4.898V657.857 50.34°C115.13V
849.470A7.892A8.002A2.456A679.96589.707%99633.8 43.81°C0.989
12.160V5.071V3.298V4.886V757.984 51.80°C115.12V
956.198A8.397A8.497A2.459A764.85688.901%109937.0 44.14°C0.991
12.142V5.062V3.295V4.879V860.350 52.74°C115.12V
1062.685A8.906A9.023A3.088A849.68287.871%134740.8 45.53°C0.992
12.124V5.052V3.291V4.858V966.967 54.82°C115.12V
1169.782A8.920A9.031A3.091A934.46586.928%142642.6 46.52°C0.994
12.106V5.044V3.288V4.852V1074.985 56.45°C115.12V
CL10.120A14.000A13.998A0.000A119.55782.607%0 <6.0 48.32°C0.966
12.284V5.114V3.321V4.966V144.729 42.22°C115.16V
CL270.818A0.999A1.001A1.000A872.37388.213%1356 41.1 44.96°C0.993
12.131V5.072V3.299V4.911V988.939 54.59°C115.12V

The PSU doesn't have any problem delivering full load under high operating temperatures, but don't expect it to be quiet. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.210A0.486A0.497A0.200A19.97775.113%0<6.00.924
12.253V5.144V3.328V4.987V26.596115.13V
22.410A0.972A0.992A0.401A39.96879.374%0<6.00.935
12.314V5.139V3.325V4.981V50.354115.13V
33.619A1.460A1.487A0.603A60.00084.120%0<6.00.950
12.312V5.137V3.324V4.975V71.327115.13V
44.827A1.948A1.984A0.805A79.95186.378%0<6.00.942
12.296V5.135V3.324V4.969V92.559115.13V

The fan doesn't spin at light loads, and the efficiency levels are quite high. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.224A0.248A0.250A0.052A17.35773.345%0<6.00.929
12.247V5.142V3.326V4.991V23.665115.16V

Very high efficiency with 2% of the max-rated-capacity load. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 15-18: Efficiency

Image 2 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There's very high-efficiency levels in all load ranges. Gospower, the OEM of this PSU, did an excellent job in this section. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.49975.836%0.367
4.992V0.658115.13V
20.250A1.24780.556%0.413
4.989V1.548115.13V
30.550A2.74081.499%0.463
4.982V3.362115.13V
41.000A4.97281.361%0.503
4.973V6.111 115.13 V
51.500A7.44481.187%0.529
4.963V9.169115.14V
63.000A14.79179.347%0.553
4.931V18.641115.15V
Image 1 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The good news regarding efficiency continue with the 5VSB rail. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.235V5.140V3.324V4.994V3.7070.685
115.2V
Standby0.0480.002
115.2V
Image 1 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is kept low, with both 115V and 230V. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU's passive operation lasts for quite a long time, especially if you don't push hard the minor rails under lower temperatures. 

Comment from the forums
  • refillable 06 March 2021 15:53
    Nice @Aris_Mp! I have a question though. Are the 550 W, 650 W, and the 750 W the same platform as this or are they different?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2021 17:12
    Thanks! The V750 uses the same platform. Have to check for the other two.
    Reply
  • refillable 07 March 2021 09:32
    Aris_Mp said:
    Thanks! The V750 uses the same platform. Have to check for the other two.
    Oh, great then! Please do check because the lower wattages are already sold here in my country.
    Reply