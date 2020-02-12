XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

The XPG Core Reactor 750 is a fine PSU offered at a high price, though. With the same amount, there are tough competitors.

The XPG Core Reactor 750 offers high performance, but doesn't beat the performance levels of either the Corsair RM750x and the more modern RM750. The Core Reactor 750 provides alternative sleep mode support and the super-high efficiency at light loads, but if you don't care about those things, he RM750x is a more affordable option. Compared to the RM750, the XPG unit uses more reputable parts, but both PSUs promise at least 10 years of longevity and are backed by 10 year warranties.

Along with the similar capacity Corsair RM unit, the XPG Core Reactor 750 is among the very few power supplies fully compatible with the strict requirements of the new ATX specifications, which apply from 2020. Those requirements include compatibility with alternative sleep mode and higher than 70% efficiency at only 2% of the max-rated-capacity load. The hardware changes necessary to achieve the requirements above notably increase the production cost, and this is why all XPG Core Reactor models have stiff prices.

The XPG Core Reactor 750 features super-compact dimensions, thanks to its 140mm depth. This doesn't allow the installation of a 135mm or 140mm fan, so a smaller one, measuring 120mm across, had to be used instead.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 62.5 3 0.3 Watts 120 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm) 1 1 16-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm) 2 2 16AWG No SATA (500mm+145mm+145mm+145mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are no in-cable caps, which is good news for all users since it makes the cable routing and management processes, easier. The number of cables and connectors is satisfactory, and the same goes for cable length. Also, the distance between the peripheral connectors is adequate at 145-150mm.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x On Semiconductor FCPF165N65S3L1 (650V, 12.3A @ 100°C, 0.165Ohm) & 1x SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 95°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 2x On Semiconductor FCPF165N65S3L1 (650V, 12.3A @ 100°C, 0.165Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004PBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x Excelliance Mos Corp EMB04N03HR (30V, 45A @ 100°C, 4mOhm) & 2x Excelliance Mos Corp EMB02N03HR (30V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.7mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 8x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY),1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 1x Nichicon (1,000h @ 105°C, VY)

Polymer: 19x FPCAP, 6x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC IN1S313I-SAG Fan Model Hang Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier Silan Microelectronics SVF4N65RDTR FET (650V, 2.5A @ 100°C, 2.7Ohm) & 1x PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On-BrightOB5282CP

This is a modern platform provided by Channel Well Technology. Besides quality filtering caps, it also uses the fresh Champion resonant controller, which supports burst mode operation (CWT calls it kick mode). In this mode, the LLC converter turns off and then starts again to increase efficiency under super-light loads.

The transient filter is complete, including also an MOV (Metal Oxide Varistor). This small and inexpensive part, blocks the voltage surges coming from the grid, protecting both the power supply and the system that it feeds with power.

The inrush current protection is handled by an NTC thermistor and a bypass relay, which disconnects it from the circuit, once the PSU is in operation.

There are two bridge rectifiers, which can handle up to 30A combined.

The APFC converter utilizes an SPN5003 FET for reduced no-load consumption. The specific part indeed does a good job, since the vampire power is very low, in this platform.

A pair of On Semiconductor FETs, arranged in a half-bridge topology, are the primary switching FETs. There is also an LLC converter for decreased energy losses. Thanks to the Champion CU6901V resonant controller, the LLC converter misses some switching cycles at super-light loads, to decrease power losses and increase efficiency. This allows for higher than 70% efficiency at only 2%, of the PSU's max-rated-capacity, load.

Six 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004PBF FETs handle the +12V FETs. The heat sinks used to cool them down are tiny, but each of those FETs can handle up to 164A at 100°C, so they are highly overrated, meaning that they won't have a problem handling this platform's max load.

The majority of electrolytic caps belong to a very good line (Chemi-Con, KY) with a high lifetime. There is only one Chemi-Con KZE which is notably inferior to KY members and three Nichicon caps. CWT also used a high number of polymer caps in this platform.

There are lots of polymer caps at the face of the modular board.

The 5VSB circuit uses a FET on its primary side, while the regulation on the secondary side is handled by an SBR. It achieves high efficiency.

The soldering quality is good and the sames goes for the PCB's quality.

The 120mm Hong Hua fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing for low noise output and increased longevity.

