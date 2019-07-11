Corsair RM750 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Corsair RM750 Power Supply.

The Corsair RM750 is the middle member of the new RM line, offering great overall performance and silent operation. It has a street price of $119.99 (£94.2) which is quite high given that the RM750x, featuring better filtering capacitors and a more top quality fan, only costs a few dollars/pounds more. The Seasonic Focus Plus 750W is more affordable than the RM750 and it also comes with Japanese caps; however the latter features much quieter operation.

We have already evaluated the RM850, and we found it to be a good product. The RM750 has 100W less capacity, and like its big brother, it uses Chinese Elite caps and a Hong Hua rifle bearing fan. The slightly more expensive RM750x comes with Japanese caps and the high-quality NR135L fan. Although those differences are notable, still the provided warranty is the same, at ten years, for both models.

psu_top_front

psu_front

psu_side

psu_bottom

psu_label

psu_top_rear

psu_rear

psu_standby1

psu_standby2

psu_standby3 psu_top_front

psu_front

psu_side

psu_bottom

psu_label

psu_top_rear

psu_rear

psu_standby1

psu_standby2

psu_standby3

The RM750 might lose some points compared to the RM750x when it comes to build quality, but it has some aces up its sleeve. Those include increased efficiency under light loads (2% of the max-rated-output) and support for the new Modern Standby mode that the Windows 10 OS introduced. Usually, the S3 sleep state needs 7-15 seconds to turn on, depending on the system, while the Modern Standby function can do this in under five seconds.

box_open

box_bundle

box_cables1

box_cables2 box_open

box_bundle

box_cables1

box_cables2

The Corsair RM750 is a fully modular power supply, but it doesn't have in-cable caps for some extra ripple filtering. Apparently, Corsair thought that the ripple suppression of this platform is good enough and doesn't need any enhancements. Like in every new power supply, there is a semi-passive operation which cannot be deactivated, unfortunately. Every PSU that can operate in passive mode under light loads, should provide the option for normal operation, in case it is installed with its fan facing downwards.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (HA1425M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 162mm Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62.5 3 0.3 Watts 150 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (450mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 1 3 18AWG No SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

There are two EPS and six PCIe connectors, which are more than enough for a 750W power supply. The number of the peripheral connectors is sufficient, but the distance between them is small at 100mm. Ideally, it should be 150mm.

box_cables2

cable2

cable3

cable4

cable5

cable6

cable1 box_cables2

cable2

cable3

cable4

cable5

cable6

cable1

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Corsair RM750 (2019) Corsair RM750x (2018)

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT CWT PCB Type Double Sided Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm) 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 95°C) 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Su'scon (400V, 330uF each or 660uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, LZ) 2x Nichicon (400V, 1x 470uF, 1x 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm) 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.190 Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03X Green PFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controllers Champion CU6901V Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004PBF (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 1.4mOhm) 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4 mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, 4.8mOhm) & 2x UBIQ QN3107M6N (30V, 70A @ 100°C, 2.6mOhm)

PWM Controllers: uPI SEMI uP3861P DC-DC Converters: 6x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5 mOhm)

PWM Controller: ANPEC APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 7x Elite (2-5,000h @ 105°C, EK), 1x Elite (4-10,000h @ 105°C, EY), 1x Elite (2,000h @ 105°C, PF), 2x Su'scon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, MF), 3x Su'scon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HG)

Polymers: Suncon, Elite, NIC Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY)

Polymers: FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G Fan Controller Microchip PIC16F1503 PIC16F1503 Fan Model Hong Hua HA1425M12F-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Rifle Bearing Fan) NR135L (12V, 0.22A, Rifle Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Unisonic Technologies 4N65L (650V, 4A @ 25°C, 2.5Ohm) ISD04N65A, QM3004D, LS64 10L45 SBR Standby PWM Controller On - Bright OB5282 On-Bright OB5269CP

The table above shows the part differences in the RM750 and RM750x models. As you can see, CWT used a newer resonant controller which allows for higher efficiency under super-light loads, thanks to the burst mode operation.

top1

transienta2

transientb1

transientb2

bridge_rectifier1

bridge_rectifier2

APFC_side1

APFC_side2

APFC_FETs_and_boost_diode

bulk_cap1

bulk_cap2

main_FETs

main_transformer

MOV

NTC_thermistor

PFC_controller

resonant_controller

resonant_tank top1

transienta2

transientb1

transientb2

bridge_rectifier1

bridge_rectifier2

APFC_side1

APFC_side2

APFC_FETs_and_boost_diode

bulk_cap1

bulk_cap2

main_FETs

main_transformer

MOV

NTC_thermistor

PFC_controller

resonant_controller

resonant_tank

The topology on the primary side remains the same, half-bridge which is supported by an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, the FETs that regulate the +12V rail are different, and the same goes for the FETs that handle the minor rails.

main_PCB1

main_PCB3

main_PCB2

14350_LS825

VRMs1

VRMs2

UTC_4N65L

5VSB_transformer

modular_front1

modular_front3

modular_front2 main_PCB1

main_PCB3

main_PCB2

14350_LS825

VRMs1

VRMs2

UTC_4N65L

5VSB_transformer

modular_front1

modular_front3

modular_front2

The soldering quality on the main PCB is good. CWT has good production lines, so we didn't expect anything less here.

fan

fan_close

fan_control_board

fan_control_board_close1

fan_control_board_close2

fan_control_board_close3 fan

fan_close

fan_control_board

fan_control_board_close1

fan_control_board_close2

fan_control_board_close3

We would prefer to see the NR135L fan in the RM units, instead of the 140mm Hong Hua, because the first proved to be bullet-proof so far.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content