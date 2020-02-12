XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

Protection Features
|
|
OCP
|
12V: 74A (118.4%), 12.078V
|
OPP
|
885.6W (118.08%)
|
OTP
|
✓ (114°C @ 12V heat sink)
|
SCP
|
12V: ✓
|
PWR_OK
|
Proper Operation
|
NLO
|
✓
|
SIP
|
Surge: MOV
The OCP at +12V and the OPP triggering points are set correctly. This is not the case, though, with the minor rails which are set way too high. Finally, the over temperature protection is set lower compared to other CWT platforms, because this one doesn't feature a semi-passive operation.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
The 3.3V rail is lower than the other two in all test scenarios that we tried.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Charts
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
The temperatures are at normal levels, given the applied conditions, with the +12V board being the hottest part inside the power supply, during these tests.
But I think this review fails to catch the point that makes this PSU unique: its depth is only 140mm.
Very few PSUs are able to provide 750W with such shallow depth, and no one does with such a good quality. This is a very rare feat. Cases with little space and most mini-ITX build can benefit from this PSU, I think this should be mentioned.
Corsair RM-X, with >160mm is the main opponent thorough the review. Although It's fair to compare both PSU's, but we should mention what those 20mm extra do for, example, quiet operation. Corsair RM-X is no contender in this... "space" (no pun intended).
10 left as of this posting. Newegg out of stock.
https://www.amazon.com/XPG-Reactor-750Watt-Certified-COREREACTOR750G-BKCUS/dp/B07ZRWYMNW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=XPG+CORE+Reactor+750Watt+80&qid=1581816551&s=electronics&sr=1-1