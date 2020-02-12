XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

Trending

The XPG Core Reactor 750 is a high-performance PSU, compatible with the newest and toughest requirements of the ATX spec.

XPG Core Reactor 750W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Protection Features

Protection Features

 

OCP

12V: 74A (118.4%), 12.078V
5V: 34.6A (157.27%), 5.015V
3.3V: 34.7A (157.73%), 3.272V
5VSB: 4.7A (156.67%), 4.92V

OPP

885.6W (118.08%)

OTP

✓ (114°C @ 12V heat sink)

SCP

12V: ✓
5V: ✓
3.3V: ✓
5VSB: ✓
-12V: ✓

PWR_OK

Proper Operation

NLO

SIP

Surge: MOV
Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP at +12V and the OPP triggering points are set correctly. This is not the case, though, with the minor rails which are set way too high. Finally, the over temperature protection is set lower compared to other CWT platforms, because this one doesn't feature a semi-passive operation. 

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is lower than the other two in all test scenarios that we tried. 

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load Regulation Charts

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Suppression Charts

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

IR Images

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The temperatures are at normal levels, given the applied conditions, with the +12V board being the hottest part inside the power supply, during these tests. 

