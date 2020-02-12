XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation at +12V is loose compared to other similar spec units. We expected within 1% deviation on this rail. On the other hand, all minor rails have a tight load regulation.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time exceeds 21ms, while the ATX spec requires at least 17ms. The power-ok signal is higher than 16ms, and it is accurate since it has a longer than 1ms delay from the PSU's hold-up time.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V, and pretty high with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.387A 1.980A 1.997A 0.994A 74.965 85.046% 637 9.3 39.61°C 0.976 12.164V 5.052V 3.304V 5.031V 88.146 44.54°C 115.11V 2 9.880A 2.971A 2.997A 1.194A 150.037 89.618% 641 9.4 40.83°C 0.988 12.059V 5.049V 3.301V 5.025V 167.418 46.26°C 115.11V 3 15.680A 3.469A 3.501A 1.395A 225.050 90.961% 644 9.5 41.25°C 0.991 12.053V 5.047V 3.299V 5.019V 247.414 47.33°C 115.11V 4 21.455A 3.966A 4.005A 1.596A 300.068 91.244% 647 9.5 41.76°C 0.990 12.065V 5.045V 3.297V 5.013V 328.865 48.64°C 115.11V 5 26.724A 4.960A 5.010A 1.798A 374.624 90.913% 657 9.9 42.31°C 0.990 12.128V 5.042V 3.294V 5.007V 412.069 49.68°C 115.11V 6 32.140A 5.953A 6.017A 2.000A 449.531 89.917% 1153 25.7 42.87°C 0.991 12.126V 5.039V 3.291V 5.001V 499.941 50.68°C 115.11V 7 37.607A 6.951A 7.026A 2.203A 524.870 89.296% 1370 30.8 43.34°C 0.992 12.119V 5.036V 3.288V 4.995V 587.785 51.53°C 115.10V 8 43.072A 7.953A 8.034A 2.406A 600.187 88.605% 1696 37.4 43.67°C 0.992 12.114V 5.032V 3.285V 4.988V 677.370 52.49°C 115.10V 9 48.900A 8.453A 8.529A 2.407A 674.703 87.957% 1907 40.1 44.67°C 0.993 12.110V 5.030V 3.283V 4.987V 767.079 54.39°C 115.10V 10 54.529A 8.954A 9.052A 3.019A 749.908 87.207% 2111 42.7 45.54°C 0.994 12.107V 5.028V 3.281V 4.970V 859.917 56.30°C 115.10V 11 60.753A 8.956A 9.055A 3.020A 825.131 86.519% 2287 45.6 46.58°C 0.995 12.105V 5.027V 3.279V 4.968V 953.698 57.94°C 115.09V CL1 0.102A 14.003A 13.998A 0.000A 117.721 83.202% 880 17.1 42.62°C 0.986 12.086V 5.031V 3.289V 5.064V 141.488 50.04°C 115.12V CL2 62.518A 1.001A 0.999A 1.000A 770.509 87.660% 2088 42.5 45.21°C 0.994 12.111V 5.043V 3.292V 5.017V 878.977 56.00°C 115.09V

The PSU's fan operates at low speeds up to the 50% load test, despite the high operating temperatures. Moreover, the power supply doesn't have a problem operating under high loads with increased temperatures for prolonged periods. Nonetheless, such scenarios force the cooling fan to spin at high speeds, where the noise output exceeds 40 dB(A).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.242A 0.494A 0.499A 0.198A 19.990 74.821% 618 8.8 0.857 11.951V 5.056V 3.307V 5.051V 26.717 115.10V 2 2.481A 0.989A 0.999A 0.397A 39.979 81.011% 626 9.0 0.943 11.961V 5.054V 3.306V 5.045V 49.350 115.10V 3 3.666A 1.481A 1.498A 0.595A 60.012 82.863% 632 9.2 0.967 12.160V 5.053V 3.305V 5.041V 72.423 115.10V 4 4.881A 1.979A 1.999A 0.794A 79.964 85.497% 635 9.2 0.978 12.162V 5.052V 3.304V 5.036V 93.528 115.10V

The efficiency levels under light loads are impressive.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.064A 0.244A 0.246A 0.051A 15.005 71.572% 591 8.3 0.800 11.937V 5.054V 3.307V 5.053V 20.965 115.10V

With 2% of its max-rated-capacity, load the unit exceeds 70% efficiency, as the ATX spec will require from July 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Core Reactor 750 meets most of the competing offerings with normal loads, while with light and super-light loads it achieves second place.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 76.748% 0.066 5.053V 0.658 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.262 78.826% 0.148 5.049V 1.601 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.773 79.661% 0.265 5.041V 3.481 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.029 79.234% 0.360 5.029V 6.347 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.523 79.206% 0.413 5.015V 9.498 115.10V 6 3.000A 14.921 77.884% 0.478 4.974V 19.158 115.10V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

CWT, the OEM of this unit, used one of its "good" 5VSB regulation circuits, so the registered efficiency levels are pretty high.

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.937V 5.054V 3.307V 5.053V 3.102 0.241 115.1V Standby 0.034 0.003 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The phantom power levels are dead low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile at high temperatures is looser compared to the 850W Core Reactor model that we evaluated a while ago. Still, it could be even more relaxed.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With up to 410W loads, the PSU is inaudible. It takes more than 560W to exceed 30 dB(A), but in no case does the noise goes over 35 dB(A). If we haven't tested the Corsair RM750x, which is one of the quietest 750W units, we would be highly impressed by this unit's silent operation.

