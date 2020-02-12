XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

Go to page:

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit's overall performance is high, but it cannot reach the RM750x's levels.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average noise output is low, but the RM750x is notably quieter.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency score is satisfactory.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content