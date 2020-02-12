Trending

XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

The XPG Core Reactor 750 is a high-performance PSU, compatible with the newest and toughest requirements of the ATX spec.

By

(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit's overall performance is high, but it cannot reach the RM750x's levels. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average noise output is low, but the RM750x is notably quieter. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency score is satisfactory. 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 12 February 2020 16:45
    Excellent PSU , thanks Aris!
    Reply
  • Duncan Idaho 13 February 2020 07:39
    Thanks for this complete review.

    But I think this review fails to catch the point that makes this PSU unique: its depth is only 140mm.

    Very few PSUs are able to provide 750W with such shallow depth, and no one does with such a good quality. This is a very rare feat. Cases with little space and most mini-ITX build can benefit from this PSU, I think this should be mentioned.

    Corsair RM-X, with >160mm is the main opponent thorough the review. Although It's fair to compare both PSU's, but we should mention what those 20mm extra do for, example, quiet operation. Corsair RM-X is no contender in this... "space" (no pun intended).
    Reply
  • escksu 14 February 2020 00:19
    Nay, I don't consider CWT to be the same tier as Seasonic or Superflower. At this price, I rather go for Seasonic. If XPG decides to use Flextronics or Delta, then I am on!!
    Reply
  • reghir 16 February 2020 01:30
    Well Amazon is now showing $118.49 making this cheaper than the RM750x , must have read this article :)
    10 left as of this posting. Newegg out of stock.
    https://www.amazon.com/XPG-Reactor-750Watt-Certified-COREREACTOR750G-BKCUS/dp/B07ZRWYMNW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=XPG+CORE+Reactor+750Watt+80&qid=1581816551&s=electronics&sr=1-1
    Reply