XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
The unit's overall performance is high, but it cannot reach the RM750x's levels.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The average noise output is low, but the RM750x is notably quieter.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency score is satisfactory.
But I think this review fails to catch the point that makes this PSU unique: its depth is only 140mm.
Very few PSUs are able to provide 750W with such shallow depth, and no one does with such a good quality. This is a very rare feat. Cases with little space and most mini-ITX build can benefit from this PSU, I think this should be mentioned.
Corsair RM-X, with >160mm is the main opponent thorough the review. Although It's fair to compare both PSU's, but we should mention what those 20mm extra do for, example, quiet operation. Corsair RM-X is no contender in this... "space" (no pun intended).
10 left as of this posting. Newegg out of stock.
