XPG Core Reactor 750W Power Supply Review

The XPG Core Reactor 750 is a high-performance PSU, compatible with the newest and toughest requirements of the ATX spec.

By

XPG Core Reactor 750W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components. 

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails. 

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.065V11.919V1.21%Pass
5V5.047V4.976V1.41%Pass
3.3V3.300V3.182V3.58%Pass
5VSB5.024V4.983V0.82%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.052V11.826V1.88%Pass
5V5.048V4.960V1.74%Pass
3.3V3.300V3.161V4.21%Pass
5VSB5.024V4.971V1.05%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.047V11.918V1.07%Pass
5V5.047V4.962V1.68%Pass
3.3V3.300V3.158V4.30%Pass
5VSB5.024V4.943V1.61%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.117V12.046V0.59%Pass
5V5.040V4.965V1.49%Pass
3.3V3.293V3.169V3.77%Pass
5VSB5.005V4.960V0.90%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.111V12.007V0.86%Pass
5V5.039V4.953V1.71%Pass
3.3V3.293V3.147V4.43%Pass
5VSB5.005V4.957V0.96%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.108V12.022V0.71%Pass
5V5.039V4.944V1.89%Pass
3.3V3.293V3.152V4.28%Pass
5VSB5.005V4.962V0.86%Pass
Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 25-29: Transient Response

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient response at +12V is good, and the same applies to the 5V and 5VSB rails. Finally, the deviations at 3.3V are not so high, but still, this rail cannot keep its voltage above 3.2V the moment the transient load is applied.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The results are almost perfect, in these tests. 

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms.

PSU Timings Table
T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
LoadT1T3
20%34ms136ms
50%34ms136ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU does support the alternative sleep mode, which will be a requirement by the ATX v2.52 from 2020.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.5 mV6.5 mV8.7 mV3.2 mVPass
20% Load9.8 mV7.2 mV9.1 mV3.2 mVPass
30% Load8.4 mV7.6 mV10.2 mV3.7 mVPass
40% Load8.6 mV8.0 mV11.3 mV4.0 mVPass
50% Load8.8 mV8.1 mV13.0 mV4.4 mVPass
60% Load9.2 mV8.9 mV13.7 mV4.7 mVPass
70% Load9.7 mV10.4 mV15.4 mV5.1 mVPass
80% Load10.0 mV11.8 mV19.1 mV7.1 mVPass
90% Load10.5 mV11.3 mV19.7 mV7.1 mVPass
100% Load15.1 mV11.0 mV19.0 mV6.5 mVPass
110% Load14.7 mV11.5 mV19.6 mV6.9 mVPass
Crossload 114.9 mV7.6 mV14.1 mV3.9 mVPass
Crossload 214.7 mV10.5 mV18.5 mV6.6 mVPass
Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ripple suppression is very good, especially on the +12V and the 5VSB rails. 

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the AVG detector there are several spurs that go over the limits, while with the QP detector everything is fine. 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 12 February 2020 16:45
    Excellent PSU , thanks Aris!
    Reply
  • Duncan Idaho 13 February 2020 07:39
    Thanks for this complete review.

    But I think this review fails to catch the point that makes this PSU unique: its depth is only 140mm.

    Very few PSUs are able to provide 750W with such shallow depth, and no one does with such a good quality. This is a very rare feat. Cases with little space and most mini-ITX build can benefit from this PSU, I think this should be mentioned.

    Corsair RM-X, with >160mm is the main opponent thorough the review. Although It's fair to compare both PSU's, but we should mention what those 20mm extra do for, example, quiet operation. Corsair RM-X is no contender in this... "space" (no pun intended).
    Reply
  • escksu 14 February 2020 00:19
    Nay, I don't consider CWT to be the same tier as Seasonic or Superflower. At this price, I rather go for Seasonic. If XPG decides to use Flextronics or Delta, then I am on!!
    Reply
  • reghir 16 February 2020 01:30
    Well Amazon is now showing $118.49 making this cheaper than the RM750x , must have read this article :)
    10 left as of this posting. Newegg out of stock.
    https://www.amazon.com/XPG-Reactor-750Watt-Certified-COREREACTOR750G-BKCUS/dp/B07ZRWYMNW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=XPG+CORE+Reactor+750Watt+80&qid=1581816551&s=electronics&sr=1-1
    Reply