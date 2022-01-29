MSI MPG A750GF Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is not far from competing offerings. With a longer hold-up time and an accurate power ok signal, the MPG A750GF would be in the middle of this chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The MPG A750GF is not a silent PSU. If you need a quiet PSU, there are better choices.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is high.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter needs tuning for higher performance.

