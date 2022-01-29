MSI MPG A750GF Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is way lower than 17ms and, to make matters worse, the power ok signal is inaccurate. It's been a long time since we encountered a PSU with a "fake" power ok signal.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is at normal levels with both 115V and 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 4.424A 1.99A 1.975A 0.985A 75.005 87.034% 711 20.1 40.72°C 0.959 12.069V 5.027V 3.341V 5.077V 86.179 45.45°C 115.18V 20% 9.870A 2.987A 2.965A 1.184A 149.969 90.585% 713 20.2 41.09°C 0.978 12.063V 5.024V 3.339V 5.07V 165.557 46.21°C 115.18V 30% 15.671A 3.486A 3.461A 1.383A 224.979 91.509% 714 20.2 41.49°C 0.981 12.056V 5.021V 3.338V 5.063V 245.855 47.28°C 115.18V 40% 21.486A 3.986A 3.957A 1.583A 300.074 91.637% 715 20.2 41.77°C 0.982 12.048V 5.019V 3.336V 5.056V 327.459 48.02°C 115.18V 50% 26.925A 4.985A 4.949A 1.783A 374.703 91.352% 718 20.3 42.72°C 0.979 12.041V 5.017V 3.335V 5.049V 410.173 49.25°C 115.18V 60% 32.393A 5.985A 5.941A 1.984A 449.636 90.83% 721 20.4 43.1°C 0.978 12.034V 5.014V 3.333V 5.041V 495.029 50.1°C 115.18V 70% 37.869A 6.987A 6.935A 2.186A 524.577 89.506% 1106 33.4 43.18°C 0.978 12.027V 5.011V 3.331V 5.033V 586.078 50.67°C 115.18V 80% 43.422A 7.991A 7.93A 2.288A 599.791 88.787% 1382 39.7 43.83°C 0.98 12.018V 5.008V 3.329V 5.028V 675.542 51.99°C 115.18V 90% 49.316A 8.494A 8.415A 2.39A 674.807 88.147% 1722 45.0 44.97°C 0.981 12.011V 5.005V 3.327V 5.023V 765.547 54.56°C 115.18V 100% 55.209A 8.998A 8.93A 2.492A 749.944 87.409% 1723 45.0 46°C 0.983 12.004V 5.002V 3.326V 5.016V 857.974 56.21°C 115.18V 110% 60.780A 10.003A 10.018A 2.494A 824.98 86.526% 1724 45.0 46.8°C 0.984 11.997V 4.999V 3.324V 5.012V 953.45 57.68°C 115.18V CL1 0.116A 14.393A 14.314A 0A 121.31 84.282% 726 20.7 44.31°C 0.973 12.069V 5.017V 3.332V 5.085V 143.933 49.69°C 115.2V CL2 0.116A 21.911A 0A 0A 111.399 82.263% 731 20.9 43.1°C 0.974 12.078V 5.02V 3.337V 5.094V 135.418 50.19°C 115.19V CL3 0.116A 0A 21.749A 0A 73.996 76.773% 715 20.2 41.98°C 0.96 12.073V 5.027V 3.338V 5.082V 96.383 51.43°C 115.19V CL4 62.424A 0A 0A 0.001A 749.86 88.203% 1723 45.0 44.02°C 0.983 12.012V 5.013V 3.335V 5.078V 850.154 55.27°C 115.18V

The PSU delivers full power and 110% of its maximum rated capacity at 47 degrees Celsius without any problems. The APFC converter's performance is low, though.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.231A 0.497A 0.493A 0.196A 20.004 70.649% 709 20.0 37°C 0.825 12.066V 5.032V 3.345V 5.097V 28.315 40.28°C 115.19V 40W 2.708A 0.696A 0.691A 0.295A 40.002 82.313% 706 19.8 37.94°C 0.919 12.070V 5.03V 3.343V 5.094V 48.597 41.52°C 115.19V 60W 4.187A 0.895A 0.888A 0.393A 60.001 86.209% 708 20.0 38.38°C 0.947 12.069V 5.028V 3.343V 5.091V 69.6 42.31°C 115.18V 80W 5.663A 1.094A 1.086A 0.491A 79.969 88.138% 708 20.0 39.51°C 0.96 12.067V 5.028V 3.342V 5.088V 90.731 43.84°C 115.18V

The efficiency is decent under light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.064A 0.246A 0.246A 0.042A 15.077 66.033% 688 19.1 20.15°C 0.779 12.037V 5.028V 3.342V 5.102V 22.833 23.2°C 115.15V

The PSU cannot pass the 70% mark with 2% of its maximum power, load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

This is an efficient platform on all load ranges but super light ones, where it cannot deliver more than 70% efficiency, as the ATX spec requires.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.51W 75.895% 0.066 5.1V 0.672W 115.18V 2 0.25A 1.275W 79.008% 0.147 5.097V 1.614W 115.18V 3 0.55A 2.801W 80.232% 0.253 5.091V 3.491W 115.18V 4 1A 5.083W 78.224% 0.353 5.081V 6.498W 115.18V 5 1.5A 7.607W 78.107% 0.407 5.07V 9.739W 115.18V 6 2.501A 12.625W 75.781% 0.464 5.049V 16.66W 115.18V

The 5VSB rail should be more efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.103V 5.023V 3.338V 5.103V 0.057 0.006 114.31V Standby 0.046 0.004 114.31V

Vampire power is low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile could have more operation modes, under high operating temperatures, for lower noise output.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU is silent up to 490W loads. With 20-30W more, though, it enters the 30-35 dBA range and with more than 610W noise output exceeds 40 dBA.

