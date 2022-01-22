Noblechairs Hero TX Review: The Fabric of Growing Up

The Noblechairs Hero TX, with its fabric material option, makes for an even more classy, mature and comfortable gaming chair than its predecessor. The price is still fairly high, but the chair is still firm in seating comfort.

Having tested and reviewed the Noblechairs Hero for my YouTube Channel a few years back, I started this review wondering how much the Hero TX model had pushed itself forward compared to the previous model, and whether it deserved a spot on our best gaming chairs list. Now that I’ve tested the fabric version of the new model, it looks like the Hero has finally done some growing up, mainly thanks to the addition of said fabric option. At £364/$493 though, this is still a premium-priced gaming chair, so consider that when looking at the competition, especially since this still does have a firm and stiff feel.

Design

Noblechairs Hero TX (Image credit: Noblechairs) Available at Noblechairs Site for $459.99

For the Hero TX, my model for testing and review was the gray fabric one with a similar gray/silver stitching. The other options for synthetic leather, high-tech faux leather and the more expensive premium real leather are still available. The main difference between the synthetic leather and the high-tech faux is that the latter's slightly more expensive thanks to the leather material being used, which Noblechairs states is a Vinyl/PU hybrid leather made in Germany. Personally, I think the gray fabric adds a more mature and grown-up look to the Hero TX, which is something I favor as it allows it to fit and blend into more environments.

The structure of the chair is quite large, but the understated gray fabric helps it fade into the background, making the chair appear more compact than it is. It has a five-wheel base, and the center column connecting the wheels to the chair is made from aluminum.

The DNA and look of a gaming/racing chair is still at the core of the Hero TX like before, but now with a more grown-up look and appeal, which I think more people will be drawn to.

Specifications

Upholstery Fabric Recline 125 degrees Total Height (with base) 54.7 inches (139 cm) Seat Pan Height (with base) 18.9-22.4 inches (48-57 cm) Backrest Height 35.04 inches (89 cm) Backrest Width (shoulder level) 22.44 inches (57 cm) Backrest Width (pelvis level) 22.4 inches (57 cm) Backrest Width (point of contact) 12.6 inches (32 cm) Seating Area Width (total) 20.5 inches (52 cm) Seating Area Width (point of contact) 13 inches (33 cm) Depth Seating Area (total) 21.65 inches (55 cm) Depth Seating Area (point of contact) 20.5 inches (52 cm) Armrest Width 4.1 inches (10.5 cm) Armrest Depth 10.62 inches (27 cm) Recommended Maximum Weight 330 pounds (150 kg) Weight 66.1 pounds (30 kg) Warranty 2 years Pricing Starts £364.99

Assembly

The assembly process is fairly simple and straightforward, with Noblechairs providing you the necessary tools needed to put the Hero TX together, which consists of one Allen key hybrid tool with a screwdriver on the opposite end, a pair of Phillips screws, three M8 screws at 25mm size (and a screw kit with four M8 screws at 20mm size), four split washers and four regular washers. Using a power tool will save you extra time, but overall, assembling the chair by yourself should take no longer than 40 minutes.

The instructions are clearly illustrated and make for a simple step-by-step process, but it would have also been great to see some text accompany them.

It is still recommended if possible to assemble the chair with another person to ensure not only a safer installation process but also to save time and ensure correct fitting from start to finish.

Be careful when at step 2 of the instructions for the installation base where the levers are, as screwing them in the wrong way will affect your ability to lean the chair back properly and will also put the height adjustment lever on the left side rather than on the right side as intended.

Comfort and Adjustments

If you’re familiar with the previous Hero chair, then you’ll feel right at home here, which in short basically means that the Hero TX is still a stiff and firm chair.

That being said, the new fabric material option does now make for a more comfortable and breathable chair than before. This is still ultimately a firm chair to sit on and use, so if you’re looking for a more cushioned and softer chair then this might not be for you.

One advantage of this style of chair is that it will definitely support your body structure and weight very well. It favors more complete upper body and back support compared to the lower body and legs, meaning those with longer legs might want more upper leg length support, but overall it does the job well.

The rotating knob on the right side of the chair is still here from before, and works great for adding and shaping for extra back support. This rotating knob allows you to add just the right amount of arch to shape your back for the best support and comfort, especially during long sitting sessions. I found this to be one of my favorite features of the Hero TX.

The lever on the right side of the bottom of the chair adjusts the height, with the lever on the left acting like a single lock and release mechanism that allows for the bottom base of the chair to lean back to an approximately 45-degree angle, which you can then lock into position with the same left lever.

There is still the one lever on the right side of the chair which adjusts the backrest, and I found this to also be an important feature. As someone who struggles with getting the correct back support when sitting for hours on end, having a good adjustable backrest with this lever makes all the difference.

The only part of the chair that I found lacking was the armrest. This isn’t really down to poor construction, but more to the amount of options given to adjust the armrest to your liking. In theory, this is great but in practice, it can leave the arms feeling loose and not as stable as I would like. You can adjust the armrest up and down, left to right, forward and backward, as well as diagonally in, to get the right position for your arms. I personally found the option to adjust the armrest left to right redundant. The armrests themselves feel comfortable enough, with a decent padded feel.

Like before, the chair comes with optional neck and back pillows for extra support. I found the neck pillow to be the better out of the two, but in the end I found myself using them less and just enjoying the chair in its standard state.

Bottom Line

Summing it all up, it’s safe to say that if it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it but refine it. This seems to be Noblechair's strategy for the Hero TX. The optional fabric material on our review unit makes for a more mature-looking gaming/racing chair and also a slightly more comfortable sitting experience for what is a very strong, well-structured and well-built chair.