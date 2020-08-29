NZXT C Series 750W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V, but not that tight on the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long and the power ok signal is accurate, so everything is good here.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents stay at low levels, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the C750's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.421A 1.988A 1.982A 0.982A 74.962 86.060% 0 <6.0 43.25°C 0.963 12.070V 5.030V 3.331V 5.091V 87.104 39.63°C 115.15V 2 9.872A 2.986A 2.975A 1.182A 150.035 89.637% 577 10.5 40.96°C 0.979 12.068V 5.024V 3.327V 5.077V 167.380 45.12°C 115.13V 3 15.662A 3.489A 3.477A 1.383A 225.038 90.437% 691 14.4 41.06°C 0.985 12.066V 5.018V 3.322V 5.063V 248.834 45.89°C 115.12V 4 21.459A 3.992A 3.979A 1.585A 300.049 90.458% 903 22.2 41.78°C 0.986 12.062V 5.011V 3.318V 5.050V 331.699 47.22°C 115.09V 5 26.881A 4.997A 4.979A 1.788A 374.662 90.144% 1087 28.1 42.03°C 0.988 12.059V 5.004V 3.313V 5.036V 415.624 48.10°C 115.11V 6 32.333A 6.004A 5.986A 1.992A 449.612 89.570% 1316 33.7 42.29°C 0.988 12.056V 4.997V 3.308V 5.021V 501.965 49.25°C 115.11V 7 37.821A 7.017A 6.993A 2.198A 524.934 88.902% 1654 39.3 43.06°C 0.989 12.052V 4.989V 3.304V 5.006V 590.462 50.69°C 115.10V 8 43.310A 8.003A 8.000A 2.405A 600.105 88.138% 1988 43.6 44.27°C 0.990 12.049V 4.981V 3.300V 4.990V 680.873 52.28°C 115.09V 9 49.172A 8.545A 8.497A 2.410A 674.779 87.440% 2081 44.6 44.37°C 0.990 12.045V 4.973V 3.296V 4.980V 771.705 53.74°C 115.08V 10 54.836A 9.066A 9.032A 3.027A 750.005 86.604% 2094 44.7 45.22°C 0.991 12.041V 4.965V 3.289V 4.957V 866.012 55.17°C 115.08V 11 61.100A 9.082A 9.056A 3.033A 825.239 85.700% 2104 44.9 46.51°C 0.992 12.038V 4.956V 3.280V 4.947V 962.936 57.17°C 115.07V CL1 0.117A 12.001A 12.001A 0.000A 101.657 84.856% 794 18.4 42.21°C 0.972 12.079V 5.017V 3.336V 5.088V 119.799 47.85°C 115.16V CL2 62.019A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 759.915 87.085% 2096 44.8 45.47°C 0.991 12.039V 4.971V 3.280V 5.018V 872.613 55.83°C 115.08V

The PSU can deliver full power at high operating temperatures without any issues. Naturally, efficiency takes a notable hit under harsh conditions, and it cannot reach 87% at full load, dropping below 86% during the overload test.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the C750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 Plus standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.230A 0.496A 0.495A 0.196A 19.992 70.086% 0 <6.0 0.850 12.067V 5.036V 3.332V 5.117V 28.525 115.16V 2 2.459A 0.994A 0.991A 0.392A 39.982 80.502% 0 <6.0 0.929 12.067V 5.035V 3.332V 5.109V 49.666 115.16V 3 3.693A 1.490A 1.485A 0.588A 60.012 84.673% 0 <6.0 0.953 12.068V 5.032V 3.331V 5.102V 70.875 115.15V 4 4.919A 1.987A 1.982A 0.785A 79.961 86.795% 0 <6.0 0.964 12.068V 5.031V 3.331V 5.095V 92.126 115.15V

At light loads, there is no need for the fan to spin if the semi-passive mode is enabled.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.080A 0.212A 0.208A 0.052A 15.053 64.017% 0 <6.0 0.799 12.062V 5.038V 3.330V 5.121V 23.514 115.16V

With 2% of its max-rated-capacity load, efficiency is above 60%, but it cannot reach the 70% mark.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the C750’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform performs decently when it comes to efficiency, especially in the 20-80W load range.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 74.096% 0.106 5.122V 0.691 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.280 76.647% 0.219 5.119V 1.670 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.813 77.621% 0.335 5.112V 3.624 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.104 77.498% 0.407 5.103V 6.586 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.639 77.846% 0.442 5.091V 9.813 115.17V 6 3.000A 15.159 76.272% 0.494 5.053V 19.875 115.17V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Close enough to the competition, but we would like to see more from Seasonic in this rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.062V 5.040V 3.331V 5.124V 7.744 0.489 115.2V Standby 0.044 0.007 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU's energy needs at standby mode are low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is quite aggressive overall, especially under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Up to 450W loads, the PSU's noise doesn't exceed 30 dBA, so it is fairly quiet. With higher than 500W loads, it enters the 35-40 dBA zone so it will make its presence felt, while with more than 560W loads, noise output exceeds 40 dBA, which can be annoying.

