NZXT C Series 750W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
The overall performance is similar to the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750, which uses the same platform. The RM750 earns top place in the performance charts, while the RM750x scores lower because we made some changes in our overall performance algorithm, taking into account more factors. On top of that, we measured a new RM750x, which didn't perform as well as the previous one.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan speed profile could be more relaxed.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency is inline with the competition's offerings.
