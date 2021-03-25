NZXT N7 B550 Review: NZXT Meets AMD

Software

On the software side, NZXT uses an all-in-one utility named CAM. The CAM utility controls RGB lighting, overclocking, power, audio, fan speed and more. On the left side of the software are menus/sections, while the right side displays information and is where adjustments happen. Overall, the software worked well in our limited use during testing.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most of the BIOS screens.

NZXT worked with ASRock to help develop this board, and it shows a bit with the overall setup of the BIOS. Across the top are several headers, including Main, Overclocking, Advanced, Tool, PC Monitoring, and more. Editable fields are on the left, while descriptions of each selection are on the right. For those who enjoy working in EZ-Mode, you’ll have to do without as this board doesn’t have one.

The BIOS is black, white and purple, matching NZXT’s brand colors while also being easy to read. Most options are found just under the sub-heading(s), and you do not have to dig down to find commonly used features. Additionally, the BIOS is ergonomic for the user, with most of what you need easily accessible. We didn’t have any issues.

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 21 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

As of late November 2020, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

CPU AMD Ryzen R9 5950X Memory GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GPU Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 CPU Cooler Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Software Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 457.30 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content