Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB Review: Sluggish Heavyweight

The Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 is an average memory kit that could appease AMD owners, but the Intel crowd might want to give this one a pass.

Predator Storage, an Acer sub-brand, is the newest player to join the storage and memory game. Being the new kid on the block, Predator Storage's memory portfolio is currently comprised of the Apollo and Talos lineups. While the Apollo series has proven to be a worthy competitor in the memory market, the Talos' potential remains to be seen.

Predator Storage sells the Talos memory in both single module and dual-channel presentations. The latter is available up to 64GB (2x32GB), while the frequency ranges start at DDR4-2666 and top out at DDR4-4800.

Image 1 of 3 Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Talos kit is the polar opposite of the Apollo. Predator Storage opted for a more simple design that's not adorned with gaudy RGB lighting, so the heat spreader carries a black-and-white theme with only the Predator logo in the middle.

The first thing you notice when holding the Talos in your hand is its weight. The memory module is noticeably heavier than other memory that we've tested. The heat spreader is made from a zinc alloy material. The Talos weighs in at 97.91 grams (0.22 pounds). The memory is tall but not excessively so at 45.6mm (1.16 inches).

Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Talos is equipped with a black PCB with eight layers, and Predator Storage claims the heavy heat spreader helps keep the operating temperature in check. The 16GB memory kit consists of two 8GB memory modules with a single-rank design. The integrated circuits (ICs) hail from Micron. However, Thaiphoon Burner wasn't able to detect the exact model. If we fill in the blanks, the ICs could be Micron E-die (MT40A1G8SA-075:E).

The Talos memory modules check-in at DDR4-2666 with 19-19-19-43 timings. Only one XMP profile is present, which sets the data rate to DDR4-3600, timings to 18-20-20-42, and the DRAM voltage to 1.35V. For more on timings and frequency considerations, see our PC Memory 101 feature, as well as our How to Shop for RAM story.

Comparison Hardware

Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty G.Skill Trident Z Neo F4-3600C14D-16GTZNB 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime Adata XPG Spectrix D60G AX4U360038G14C-DT60 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Volts Lifetime Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory GP-AR36C18S8K2HU416R 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-19-19-39 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime HP V8 7EH92AA#ABM x 2 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-20-20-40 (2T) 1.35 Volts 5 Years Adata XPG Spectrix D50 AX4U360038G18A-DT50 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-20-20-42 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime Predator Talos BL.9BWWR.215 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-20-20-42 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL CMH16GX4M2Z3600C18 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-22-22-42 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime GeIL Orion AMD Edition GAOR416GB3600C18BDC 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 18-22-22-42 (2T) 1.35 Volts Lifetime

Image 1 of 2 Intel System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 AMD System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our Intel-based system uses an Intel Core i9-10900K processor and Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex. The motherboard runs on the 0901 firmware. On the opposite side, our AMD testbed is based on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero. The latter is on the 3501 firmware. For graphics, we turned to the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio to take care of the gaming RAM benchmarks.

Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-10900K AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Motherboard Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair Hydro H115i Pro Corsair Hydro H115i Pro Power Supply Corsair RM650x 650W Corsair RM650x 650W Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Predator Storage's Talos memory didn't have a good showing on the Intel platform. The memory kit came in last in both application and gaming performance and didn't shine in any particular workload.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 19 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Talos performed better on the AMD platform. The memory kit found itself in the middle of the pack in both application and gaming performance. Once again, the Talos didn't put in any outstanding performance in a specific benchmark.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 Memory Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bumping the DRAM voltage from 1.35V to 1.45V allowed us to push the Talos from DDR4-3600 to DDR4-3900. We had to increase the CAS Latency by one cycle, but managed to drop the tRAS by two cycles.

Lowest Stable Timings

Memory Kit DDR4-3600 (1.45V) DDR4-3733 (1.45V) DDR4-3866 (1.45V) DDR4-3900 (1.45V) DDR4-4000 (1.45V) DDR4-4133 (1.45V) DDR4-4200 (1.45V) G.Skill Trident Z Neo 13-16-16-36 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 19-19-19-39 (2T) Adata XPG Spectrix D60G 13-15-15-35 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 20-19-19-39 (2T) Team Group T-Force Xtreem ARGB 13-14-14-35 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 19-19-19-39 (2T) HP V8 14-19-19-39 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A 18-22-22-42 (2T) N/A Adata XPG Spectrix D50 14-19-19-39 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 18-22-22-42 (2T) N/A N/A Predator Talos 15-18-18-38 (2T) N/A N/A 19-20-20-40 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory 16-19-19-39 (2T) N/A N/A 20-20-20-40 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 16-20-20-40 (2t) N/A 19-22-22-40 N/A N/A N/A N/A GeIL Orion AMD Edition 16-20-20-40 (2T) 19-22-22-42 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

With the same increase in voltage, we tightened the Talos' memory timings from 18-20-20-42 down to 15-18-18-38. It's an acceptable margin considering that the memory uses Micron ICs.

Bottom Line

The Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 won't attract everyone's attention. The aesthetics are fine, but the memory kit's uneven performance is one of its weakest points. The Talos performed better on our AMD system than the Intel testbench. This will inevitably reduce the number of potential buyers for this particular Talos memory kit.

The MSRP for the Predator Talos DDR4-3600 C18 is $119.99, but you can find the memory kit for just $92.99 on Newegg. It's a fair asking price, however, if you're looking for something that's faster or with more flair, Adata's XPG Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 C18 retails for only $109.99.