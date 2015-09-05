Rate Your Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Introduction

It's hard to imagine a world without the internet. Everyday tasks and interactions from reading the latest news, working, communicating, to watching movies and TV shows, streaming music and using social media -- it all exists because of the internet. You name it and it can be found or done on the internet, and our dependency upon it grows stronger with every new technology and convenience it creates for us.

For as long as the internet has existed, there has been someone bringing you the internet service; an unsung hero of sorts, with a relationship that can often feel similar to a long-term boyfriend or girlfriend. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has been around since the beginning, and although the prices, technologies, availability and performance have all changed dramatically over the years, the ISP has always been there in one form or another.