Microsoft will charge Windows 10 users $30 per year for security updates
Microsoft's ESU is now officially available for businesses.
Microsoft has published a short guide on preparing for Windows 10's end of support in about a year. The guide notes, among other things, the possibility of purchasing an Extended Security Updates (ESU) subscription that will keep Windows 10 PCs secure for a fee of $30 per year. For the first time, this service will be accessible to both individual consumers and business clients, as outlined a year ago.
The ESU program enables users to receive essential monthly security patches after October 14, 2025, ensuring that systems remain protected from evolving cyber threats. Unlike previous ESU offerings limited to commercial clients, this new subscription will also include consumers on personal devices. This subscription will run annually, with monthly updates addressing only critical security issues as identified by Microsoft's Security Response Center. No additional features, improvements, or updates beyond essential security patches will be released for Windows 10 after October 2025.
For individuals who cannot move to Windows 11 due to hardware (e.g., lack of TPM 2.0) or software limitations, this $30 subscription seems viable. Microsoft has yet to announce all the details about the ESU program for individuals. For now, the company only says this will be a one-year Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for $30,' which could mean that ESU for consumers will be available for one year only. Individual enrollment for this program will open in 2025.
It should be noted that the ESU program is actually aimed at organizations with large fleets of PCs and/or software that cannot run on Windows 11 and may struggle to upgrade to Windows 11 by the end of the 2025 deadline. The ESU program is intended to fill this gap and give businesses additional time—up to three years—to manage their transition while maintaining security.
Starting November 1, Microsoft will introduce the standard 5-by-5 Extended Security Update (ESU) option on the Volume Licensing price list, with the initial ESU set for release in November 2025. With the 5-by-5 activation method, users will download an activation key and apply it to individual Windows 10 devices that will not be upgraded to Windows 11.
For businesses, the base license is priced at $61 per device for the first year, with the cost doubling each subsequent year for up to three years. If a company joins in the second year, it must pay for the first year, as the ESU fees are cumulative.
$30 a year is a drop in the bucket if your not ready to do the full hardware shuffle to stay in the game with windows 11.
1. Move to Windows 11 for free if hardware supported and give us all your telemetry data and we start showing you ads.
2. Buy new hardware from our OEM friends, pay the hidden Windows tax for a "free" licence and give us all your telemetry data and we start showing you ads.
3. Pay us to keep a perfectly good OS secure that you got free or via the Windows tax when equipment was new and is still perfectly good or when you purchased Windows licences and give us all your telemetry data and we start showing you ads.
4. Do nothing and hope you don't get infected by security holes we created in of poor quality coding.
5. Look to a Linux derivative and tell Microsoft to go stick Windows up Satya Nadella :poop:
6. and my personal recommendation, download the Windows 11 ISO, disable all of Microsoft dirty activation tricks and enjoy your computer, while flipping the bird at Satya Nadella.
How about a guide on no.6 TH for those who need assistance, if you have the guts, it's not illegal !!!
Might I suggest installing Linux or ChromeOS?
I am trying out Mint and it feels fine as a long time Win7/8/10/11 user.
What could possibly go wrong?
Customers are permanent, so they'll just have pay whatever you want forever, right?
Everybody knows that the best way to inspire customer loyalty is dehumanize them, ignore feedback, and generally go out of your way to make them angry.
How do I give myself the brain damage required to qualify as a Microsoft exec, because I'm sure it's more money and less work than my current job.
We had to execute on a roughly 50% higher PC count for our org's recent PC lifecycle program (sounds big but this just equates to an extra 8 machines or so), but this will allow us to get across the finish line by Q2 2025. Closing in on 80% Windows 11 adoption this month.
Sucks but MS can bully around the majority of their customer base and afford to lose some here and there without batting an eye.