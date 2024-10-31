Microsoft will charge Windows 10 users $30 per year for security updates

Microsoft has published a short guide on preparing for Windows 10's end of support in about a year. The guide notes, among other things, the possibility of purchasing an Extended Security Updates (ESU) subscription that will keep Windows 10 PCs secure for a fee of $30 per year. For the first time, this service will be accessible to both individual consumers and business clients, as outlined a year ago.

The ESU program enables users to receive essential monthly security patches after October 14, 2025, ensuring that systems remain protected from evolving cyber threats. Unlike previous ESU offerings limited to commercial clients, this new subscription will also include consumers on personal devices. This subscription will run annually, with monthly updates addressing only critical security issues as identified by Microsoft's Security Response Center. No additional features, improvements, or updates beyond essential security patches will be released for Windows 10 after October 2025.

For individuals who cannot move to Windows 11 due to hardware (e.g., lack of TPM 2.0) or software limitations, this $30 subscription seems viable. Microsoft has yet to announce all the details about the ESU program for individuals. For now, the company only says this will be a one-year Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for $30,' which could mean that ESU for consumers will be available for one year only. Individual enrollment for this program will open in 2025.

It should be noted that the ESU program is actually aimed at organizations with large fleets of PCs and/or software that cannot run on Windows 11 and may struggle to upgrade to Windows 11 by the end of the 2025 deadline. The ESU program is intended to fill this gap and give businesses additional time—up to three years—to manage their transition while maintaining security.

Starting November 1, Microsoft will introduce the standard 5-by-5 Extended Security Update (ESU) option on the Volume Licensing price list, with the initial ESU set for release in November 2025. With the 5-by-5 activation method, users will download an activation key and apply it to individual Windows 10 devices that will not be upgraded to Windows 11.

For businesses, the base license is priced at $61 per device for the first year, with the cost doubling each subsequent year for up to three years. If a company joins in the second year, it must pay for the first year, as the ESU fees are cumulative.