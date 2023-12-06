Microsoft to offer Windows 10 subscription plan for customers who want to keep getting updates after October 2025 — for both businesses and individuals

Microsoft has unveiled a new Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 10, offering a paid subscription for security updates after the operating system's scheduled end of support in October 2025. This program marks the first time both consumer and commercial users will have access to extended updates, reports Windows Central.



"If you are an individual consumer or an organization who elects to continue using Windows 10 after support ends on October 14, 2025, you will have the option of enrolling your PC in the paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program," a statement by Microsoft reads. "The ESU program enables PCs to continue to receive Critical and Important security updates (as defined by the Microsoft Security Response Center) through an annual subscription service after support ends. More details including pricing will be provided at a later date."



The ESU program is a response to the approaching end-of-life status for Windows 10, set for October 14, 2025. Microsoft aims to provide an option for users who are either unable or unwilling to transition to newer operating systems like Windows 11, as there is a clear need for continued security in the face of evolving cyber threats. The program will enable users to receive essential security updates on a monthly basis, ensuring continued protection against vulnerabilities and bugs.



Unlike previous offerings that were exclusive to commercial clients, this updated ESU program will be available to individual consumers as well. This expansion allows users on personal devices to maintain the security of their systems beyond the 2025 cutoff. Microsoft has yet to disclose pricing for the program, but the service will operate on an annual subscription basis, providing flexibility and continued support for those who choose to enroll.



A crucial aspect of this program is its limitation to security updates only. After October, 2025, Windows 10 will not receive any new features or enhancements. The primary objective of the ESU program is to assist commercial entities who might face challenges in updating their extensive network of PCs before the support deadline, not to prolong the life of an OS that will have been on the market for over a decade as of October, 2025.



Additionally, Microsoft introduced an integration with Windows 365 for enterprise customers. This unique feature will allow businesses to convert their Windows 10 PCs, which may not be eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, into machines capable of streaming Windows 11 from the cloud. These devices will automatically be enrolled in the ESU program as part of their Windows 365 subscription, albeit this offer will not be extended to consumer-level users.