Existing workarounds fail with new Windows 11 requirement that invalidates older CPUs — Microsoft's PopCnt restriction appears to be unbreakable

Windows expert Bob Pony reports on X (formally Twitter) that Windows 11 24H2's new PopCnt instruction requirement cannot be bypassed under any circumstances. PopCnt is a CPU instruction Windows 11 24H2 requires that is not required in outgoing iterations of Windows 11.

The instruction itself dates back to the 1960s, but we believe Microsoft only now requires this instruction for reasons surrounding AI. Thankfully, PopCnt has been supported since the Intel Nehalem and AMD Phenom II era — 14 years ago -- so compatibility won't be an issue for any modern systems. The only users that will be affected are enthusiasts running modified versions of Windows 11 on 15+ year-old chips like Core 2 Duos or Athlon 64's.

Using the command line argument "/product server" for setup.exe, BYPASSES the system requirement checks for the Windows 11 24H2 setup program.But unfortunately, after setup completes then reboots into the next stage. It'll be indefinitely stuck on the Windows logo boot screen. https://t.co/MNwlUn5317 pic.twitter.com/JjvTNVs2SLFebruary 15, 2024 See more

Bob Pony found that Windows 11 24H2 build 26058's install setup already requires this new instruction. If a system fails to meet Windows 11's minimum requirements, the upgrade wizard (for this particular build) will tell users that PopCnt isn't supported on the chip. Microsoft puts this requirement at the top of its requirements list, saying, "This PC's processor doesn't support a critical feature (PopCnt)."

Bypassing this "critical" feature requirement will lead to a boot failure after Windows installs. Bob Pony tried bypassing all of Windows 11's 24H2 requirements with the command line argument "/product server" during the setup process; however, once the setup process was complete, the system failed to boot after restarting.

Pony's findings confirm that this new instruction is not only required, but it is vital to 24H2's functionality. This is the first major requirement that apparently cannot be bypassed by any means. TPM and Secure Boot can still be bypassed, but not PopCnt.

Again, this issue will only affect the extremely few enthusiasts committed to running Windows 11 on ancient computer hardware. All modern systems support PopCnt.