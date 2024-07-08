AMD now has better brand recognition than Intel — firm rides AI wave to win on Kantar’s BrandZ Most Valuable Brands report

AMD used its branding message and advances in AI to surpass Intel in brand recognition, leveraging its advances in AI to attain 53% year-over-year brand growth since 2023. The chipmaker is ranked 41st on Kantar’s BrandZ Most Valuable Brands report for 2024. That places it above such big names as Intel, Texas Instruments, and Samsung.

In the report’s Business Technology and Services Platforms category, AMD climbed nine places in the rankings with a brand value of $51.86 million. This number reflects the value of the company’s brand recognition alone.

It is derived by multiplying a company’s financial value in dollars by its brand contribution. The brand contribution is the proportion of the financial value generated by increasing its purchase volume. Kantar says its BrandZ valuation “isolates the value generated by the strength of the brand alone in the minds of consumers.”

Kantar believes AMD’s growth is due in large part to its ability to innovate in technologies such as AI and spatial computing. Nvidia grew 178% year-over-year for its innovations in those fields. AMD and most of the other 20 Top Risers benefited from such advances.

Intel, on the other hand, has only grown 29% since 2023, rising four places to be ranked 48th. In 2023, Intel also underwent a fair bit of rebranding, some of which drew a fair bit of negative feedback. Intel made significant changes to its logo and jingle while also discarding brands like Pentium and Celeron, which have been household names for decades.

Interestingly, in 2023, none of the report’s 20 Top Risers were in the tech industry. Instead, companies in telecommunications, food and beverages, and luxury brands enjoyed the spotlight. AMD also made it into the Top 10 Risers list, dominated almost exclusively by tech or tech-adjacent brands.

If you’re curious about which brands Kantar ranked as the most valuable in 2024, the list is unlikely to surprise you. The top five are Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and McDonald’s; in that order, Nvidia trails only slightly behind in sixth place.