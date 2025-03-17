Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash is reportedly capable of removing watermarks — Also found to generate AI celebrity photos

News
By published

That's sure to attract some legal scrutiny.

Google Gemini Advanced
(Image credit: Google)

Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash model can reportedly remove watermarks from user-provided images and depict copyrighted characters/celebrities in generated images, claim users on Reddit (via ComputerBase). This includes licensed stock imagery found online, stamped with watermarks to indicate their copyrighted nature. This risks potential litigation from media licensing corporations. Limited testing on our end revealed that watermark removal was unsuccessful on several provided images, while the generation of celebrity images was possible.

Back in December, Google introduced native image output with Gemini 2.0 Flash for testing. Just last week, this update was made accessible across all regions, free of charge, and includes a slew of new features such as: telling a story with pictures, conversational image editing, world understanding, text rendering, and more. AI image generators have consistently faced scrutiny regarding ethical and moral considerations.

Companies like Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI typically integrate a set of guardrails or a list of dos and don'ts in their models to combat the misuse of their technologies. The restrictions stretch wide, but the general prohibitions typically include depictions of celebrities and notably the removal of watermarks from copyrighted material.

Recently, several Redditors found that Gemini's native image output feature extends to watermark removal from stock images, such as those from Getty Images, and celebrity image generation as well. In the first case, this probably violates multiple DMCA provisions as removing a watermark alters the CMI, which is information that identifies copyrighted work. The legality of generating celebrity images using AI is slightly more complex, primarily concerned over the protection of celebrities' rights of publicity and concerns surrounding deepfakes and potential defamation.

Gemini is pretty good in removing watermarks from r/singularity

Even so, the removal of the watermark doesn't change the fact the image is likely protected by copyright law. So you can't expect to use these images commercially, as you'd probably be hit with a barrage of DMCA claims. In most cases, individuals may desire to remove the watermark, if said image is intended for personal use-cases.

Contrary to the Reddit thread, we were not able to remove watermarks from the same images, with Gemini responding, "Unfortunately, I cannot directly edit images." Conversational image editing works as intended in Google AI Studio, where Gemini managed to reproduce the image of a celebrity, so there's still some ironing out left to be done.

It's important to note that Google has tagged the image generation feature of Gemini 2.0 Flash as experimental. This may be why it's only available in Google AI Studio and not on Gemini's main site and could also explain these lapses in judgment.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about artificial intelligence
Baidu&#039;s ERNIE Bot running on a smartphone

ERNIE 4.5 AI model by Baidu claims to match DeepSeek R1 at half the cost
DeepSeek app in front of China flag

China will enforce clear flagging of all AI generated content starting from September
GIMP 3.0

Freeware image editor GIMP 3.0 arrives after seven years of incubation
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
Most Popular
GIMP 3.0
Freeware image editor GIMP 3.0 arrives after seven years of incubation
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi and ChatGPT bring AI conversations to your retro rotary phone
RTX 3050
MSI Afterburner update enables RTX 50 series owners to push their GDDR7 VRAM up to 36 GT/s
Asus
AMD manager reports 45% GPU retail market share in Japan — Eyes 70% as the next target
Baidu&#039;s ERNIE Bot running on a smartphone
ERNIE 4.5 AI model by Baidu claims to match DeepSeek R1 at half the cost
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 RP2350
Raspberry Pi Pico 2's RP2350 SoC goes on general sale
Beyond CUDA Speakers
Keller and Koduri headline the Beyond CUDA Summit today — AI leaders rally to challenge Nvidia's dominance
DeepSeek app in front of China flag
China will enforce clear flagging of all AI generated content starting from September
Elon Musk
Elon Musk and OpenAI to fast-track trial to December — suit aims to stop OpenAI's transition to a for-profit company
Atari parts and accessories store Best Electronics
U.S. Atari parts store still open after 41 years, has spent $100K+ designing new parts — last original Atari hardware launched 32 years ago