Chinese researchers develop method to revive lithium batteries that significantly extends their lifespan

Researchers from Fudan University in China have developed a method to refresh and extend the lifespan of lithium batteries, a breakthrough that could improve battery sustainability and reduce electronic waste. The findings, recently published at Nature, are based on a technique that rejuvenates degraded lithium-ion cells, potentially increasing their usability for long periods.

As we know, lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles, but their efficiency declines over time due to electrode degradation and chemical side reactions. The research led by Peng Huisheng and Gao Yue from Fudan University, along with other collaborating Chinese research institutions, began by identifying and synthesizing a lithium carrier molecule - lithium trifluoromethanesulfinate (LiSO₂CF₃). The researchers described the white powdered functional salt as a "precise-treatment medicine for lithium-ion batteries."

Over time, lithium-ion batteries lose efficiency as lithium becomes trapped in inactive compounds and electrode materials degrade. The new method involves introducing an electrolyte solution containing dissolved LiSO₂CF₃ into a degraded battery. When a voltage is applied, the compound breaks down, releasing lithium ions that reintegrate into the electrode material, effectively restoring lost capacity.

Simultaneously, the breakdown process generates gaseous byproducts, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂), trifluoromethane (HCF₃), and hexafluoroethane (C₂F₆), which naturally escape from the electrolyte if the battery is designed to allow venting.

Extending lifespan from 1,500 to 12,000 charge cycles

Once the lithium restoration is complete, the battery is sealed and tested to confirm its performance. Early experiments have shown that lithium-iron phosphate batteries treated with this method can regain nearly all of their lost capacity, extending their lifespan up to 12,000 charge cycles. For comparison, a typical electric car battery has a lifespan of around 1,500 charge cycles.



According to Gao Yue, “The battery only lost 4% of its performance after 11,818 cycles. For an EV that charges twice a day, this means the battery could last up to 18 years. In comparison, current EV batteries usually lose 30% of their performance in just 2.7 years with the same charging routine.”

However, practical implementation requires that batteries be designed with electrolyte replenishment and gas venting in mind, which may limit the new technology's feasibility for widely used consumer electronics. While still in the experimental stage, this process presents a promising approach to reducing battery waste and increasing the longevity of rechargeable lithium-ion cells, particularly in large-scale energy storage systems.

The breakthrough not only has the potential to extend battery lifespans and reduce e-waste, but it can also lower the environmental impact of lithium mining. More testing and regulatory approvals will be needed before this method can be implemented widely, but it seems to be a promising step toward a more sustainable battery industry.