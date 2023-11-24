Graphcore Halts Sales of AI Chips in China Due to U.S. Export Rules
Graphcore faces further challenges as it has to exit China market.
Graphcore, a U.K.-based designer of AI processors, is scaling down its workforce and ceasing its sales in China due to the latest U.S. export restrictions to the People's Republic. This adds to a growing list of challenges for the company as it struggles to compete with bigger players, such as Nvidia, Intel, and AMD, in the emerging AI market.
"Regrettably, this means we will be significantly scaling back business operations in China," a Graphcore spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email.
Meanwhile, the company remains optimistic about its future as demand for AI processors is very high in general, and Graphcore has decent hardware and software.
"Elsewhere, the need for AI compute continues to increase, and Graphcore is working with customers around the world to meet their demand for a powerful, cost-effective alternative to GPUs," the Graphcore spokesperson said.
The company declined to share the number of employees impacted and did not disclose whether its exit from a promising market will impact its operations in the U.K. and elsewhere.
Sales of AI processors in China accounted for 20% to 25% of Graphcore's business, its chief executive Nigel Toon said at a Bloomberg Technology Conference in October. Interestingly, he highlighted China as a key growth market for Graphcore since sales of Nvidia's AI and HPC GPUs were restricted in the country. Apparently, he forgot that since Graphcore processors are developed and made using technologies that originate from the U.S., they are also subject to U.S. export controls.
The China exit is yet another trouble for Graphcore. In 2022, Graphcore's revenue plummeted by 46%, and its losses expanded by 11%, reaching $204.6 million. This downturn prompted an urgent need for additional funding, a situation acknowledged by the company. Meanwhile, Graphcore has not announced any new funding since then. Furthermore, one of Graphcore's notable investors, Sequoia Capital, wrote down its investment in the company to zero, a clear sign of dwindling confidence.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Most Popular
By Paul Alcorn
By Avram Piltch
By Paul Alcorn
By Mark Tyson
By Aaron Klotz
By Mark Tyson
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov