Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan loses $5 million on his $25 million Intel investment as stock tumbles
Tariffs are hitting companies hard.
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is projected to have lost around $5.28 million in value as the company’s shares took a tumble alongside the rest of the market. When Mr. Tan took the reins of the chip giant in March 2025, he needed to purchase $25 million of Intel stock to make him eligible for the nearly $68 million in bonuses. The stock price around this time was $23.96, allowing him to buy 1,043,406 shares. However, Intel’s stock price at the time of writing is $18.90, putting the value of Mr. Tan’s investments at less than $20 million.
The board likely required Lip-Bu Tan to purchase this stock to ensure he’s invested in the company's performance, which is tied to his results as its chief executive. However, this recent drop has nothing to do with his performance, as he has only been on the job for around one month. Instead, this dip is part of the market chaos brought on by Trump’s tariffs, with Intel and many other chip companies hitting record lows.
Some analysts wonder if Tan will purchase more Intel stock at this low price or if the company will launch a stock buyback plan to help reverse this trend. After all, Broadcom just announced a $10 billion stock buyback plan, which helped its stock price go up by 3%. The fabless chip maker said it made this move because it was confident in its products and services despite the ongoing upheaval in the American economy.
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is down 21.12% on his $25 million investment—1,043,406 shares bought at $23.96, now at $18.90, a $5.28 million loss. Is he buying more at this lower price, or will Intel announce a buyback like Broadcom to shore things up?$INTC pic.twitter.com/7errZwLUBNApril 8, 2025
It’s unlikely that cash-strapped Intel will copy this strategy, though. The company’s finances have reached the point that its former CEO was frustrated with the delays in releasing its CHIPS Act funding. Aside from that, it would be better for the company to focus on its 18A process node, which has already entered risk production, instead of playing with its stock price.
The $5 million reduction in value might seem like a significant sum, but CCN estimates that the Intel CEO is worth at least $593.2 million, which is just a drop in the bucket for him. Furthermore, anyone invested in the market, in general, will likely see a similar drop in the percentage. We’ll have to wait and see how the tariffs will play out before we can truly determine if Mr. Tan lost a lot of money today, but hopefully, Intel and the rest of the industry will be able to bounce back from this chaos.
Yesterday's is already old news. You might want to look at *TODAY'S* markets. Things move fast in trade war land.
BTW, the market did NOT rally yesterday. Not after the US escalation. And it won't today, after China's return fire.
Yes, things do move fast. S&P 500 and Nasdaq are slightly up today, and DOW is slightly down. Everyone getting in a tizzy over what is really a market correction is nauseating. Too many focused on short term vs long term. As more countries get on board with negotiating trade deals, the markets will rebound.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/now-p-500-experienced-correction-130000796.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGtbshseDUHr8CR1b4LygIXcG7-79kppFgGtrmWyVYmM3g3LEjxz5hhj1DMnQh8N0aPN_BfVMo9bN561K4cmFEWq-xxfbJ3G5URldPdw5VrrndPFQP5Q4kmH_BKDo35RYdvPAeKrQQBLyS-LulHeQBXmjOTKok-jH5E0xNVoCicK
Yes, markets are trying to find a bottom. But they can't price in future shocks. We're only seeing the first salvo of the trade war. More escalation is coming. Pharma is next on the docket.
It's more than the day-to-day or minute-to-minute stock gyrations, although that is certainly the most visible. There are many other indicators. People are dumping US Treasuries, normally the safe heaven in times of economic turmoil.
https://nytimes.com/2025/04/09/business/economy/bonds-tariffs-safe-haven.html
>thanks to the news of Japan and South Korea are looking to negotiate on tariffs.
Yes, small countries like Japan, S.Korea, Taiwan who are totally dependent on US for protection will come to the table. That's not negotiation. It's paying off an extortion. The large players like China & EU aren't so malleable. Surprisingly, Canada is also showing a backbone.
>https://finance.yahoo.com/news/now-p-500-experienced-correction-130000796.html
Huh. A commentary from the Motley Fool. Sure, I can accommodate. If Yahoo Finance is your source of info, here's a better sample:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jpmorgans-dimon-says-us-recession-now-a-likely-outcome-144055331.html
There are hundreds more like this, from every reputable financial pubs in the world.
>Everyone getting in a tizzy over what is really a market correction is nauseating.
I agree. It's nauseating that people are getting in a tizzy over the collapse of their life savings. Everybody should just "BE COOL!" and suck it up. It's only money.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/be-cool-trump-assures-americans-things-will-work-out-as-markets-reel-from-tariff-shocks-143227035.html (yep, more Yahoo Finance for ya)
>Too many focused on short term vs long term.
Oh, I'm definitely buckled in. Waiting on the US return fire to China's and EU's return fire. Do I hear 200% tariff? Going once, going twice...
There's going to be no life savings for anyone when the U.S. defaults on our federal debt interest expense and can't continue borrowing to fund the government, not to mention the loss of confidence from other countries.
So yes, as has been said, folks need to calm down. Calmer heads always do prevail. Mr. Tan will get his $5 mil back and then more if Intel pulls off a win on 18A.
If this was done right, we'd have planned for the tariffs we wanted to enact first.
That allows businesses / industries to make necessary adjustments ahead of time.
It takes years to setup new factories and make changes in a large supply chain.
That is why Fortune 500 CEOs are freaking out, and economists are too.
With tariffs going on/off like a light switch they will adopt wait and see approaches until things stabilize.
March's jobs reports gives me some hope too, as estimates were beaten by quite a bit. All the new potential factories you mentioned, also means more good paying construction jobs. Those matter more than some rich CEO's bank account. If anything more people with good paying jobs, will mean more money long term for said CEO's, as people will be able to more easily afford things.