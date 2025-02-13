Intel's 18A and TSMC's N2 process nodes compared: Intel is faster, but TSMC is denser
There are a few catches, though.
TechInsights and SemiWiki have published key details that Intel and TSMC disclosed about their upcoming 18A (1.8nm-class) and N2 (2nm-class) process technologies at the International Electronic Devices Meeting (IEDM). According to TechInsights, Intel's 18A could offer higher performance, whereas TSMC's N2 may provide higher transistor density.
Analysts at TechInsights believe that TSMC's N2 offers a high-density (HD) standard-cell transistor density of 313 MTr/mm^2, which far exceeds the HD cell density of Intel's 18A (238 MTr/mm^2) and Samsung's SF2/SF3P (231 MTr/mm^2). While the information more or less aligns with SRAM cell sizes for 18A, N2, and N3, as well as with TSMC's expectations for N2 and N3, there are some things to note.
First, this only concerns HD standard cells. Virtually all modern high-performance processors that rely on leading-edge nodes use a mix of high-density (HD), high-performance (HP), and low-power (LP) standard cells, not to mention capabilities like TSMC's FinFlex and NanoFlex.
Secondly, it is unclear how Intel's and TSMC's HP and LP standard cells compare. While it is logical to assume that N2 has a transistor density lead, it may not be as massive as the lead in HD standard cells. Third, in their papers presented at the IEDM event, both Intel and TSMC disclosed performance, power, and transistor density advantages of their next-generation 18A and N2 manufacturing processes over their predecessors. Still, there is currently no way to compare these two fabrication technologies head-to-head.
When it comes to performance, TechInsights believes that Intel's 18A will have a lead over TSMC's N2 and Samsung's SF2 (formerly known as SF3P). However, TechInsights uses a debatable method to compare the performance of the upcoming nodes, as it uses TSMC's N16FF and Samsung's 14nm process technologies as baselines and then adds announced node-to-node performance improvements from both companies to make its prediction. While this might serve as an estimate, it may not be entirely accurate.
On the other hand, Intel specializes in making high-performance processors, so 18A could be tailored for performance and power efficiency rather than HD transistor density. At the end of the day, 18A supports PowerVia, a backside power delivery network, and chips that use it might have performance and transistor density advantages over TSMC's N2, which does not support this capability. However, this does not mean that every 18A chip will use PowerVia.
When it comes to power, TechInsights analysts presume that an N2-based chip will consume less power than a similar SF2-based IC, as TSMC has typically led in power efficiency in recent years. As for Intel, this remains to be seen, but at least 18A will provide an advantage in this area.
There are a couple of other things to note. Intel's 18A is set to enter mass production in mid-2025 when Intel begins production of its Core Ultra 3-series ‘Panther Lake' processors, which will be available later this year. By contrast, TSMC's N2 is slated for high-volume manufacturing in late 2025, and the first products produced on this node will not be available until mid-2026 at the earliest, with mass-market products expected in Fall 2026. Samsung does not disclose when exactly its SF2 enters HVM, only stating '2025,' which could mean any time from Q1 to Q4 this year.
Comparing 2 chip design technologies is not as simple as which is better.
You need to compare same density against power use and termal generation. On the TSMC specs for each of the production densities that they sport, they show a graph that indicates that chips can be tailored for more performance or less power consumption.
So without knowing exactly how each chip is designed with each technology, the only thing that you can do is measure the outcomes (performance vs power consumption).
Smaller transistors tend to reduce the power consumption by itself (less material = less electrons needed to flip states = less power consumption), but as the chips are also designed with higher and higher frequencies, that economy just vanishes, and you get an higher thermal output.
So i will wait for the chips comparisons by themselves, as that is a more robust way to ascertain which is which. And is the only way that matters because those chips are the ones in the market for people to buy (not a webpage with a PR announcement).
This year is shaping to be great for product comparisons with so many new tech hitting the shelves.
As for the nodes, Intel 18A might be technically more advanced, but TSMC has been so good at executing that I fully expect it to be competitive. It will be interesting to watch.
Also, I'm hoping that "3 nm"-class nodes ceasing to be the cutting edge will enable their use in more GPUs and client CPUs.
Zen 5 was a little less surprising, given that it stayed on pretty much the same node as Zen 4, but still a little surprising, given the move from a bleeding edge 5 nm node to a mature, optimized one.
So, I'm a little concerned that these smaller nodes just aren't going to support the kind of clock speeds we've become accustomed to, and IPC gains aren't the easiest way to increase performance.