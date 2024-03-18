Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang debuts new $8,990 lizard-embossed leather jacket, also says something about AI GPUs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is well-known for giving his keynotes wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket. He hasn't addressed why he chose his (now iconic) black leather jacket specifically (considering other tech CEOs are known for hoodies and black turtlenecks, it's a pretty good choice), but he mentioned in an interview with HP last year that his wife and daughter are responsible for his current style.

So we weren't terribly surprised to see Jensen in yet another black leather motorcycle jacket for the 2024 GTC keynote. But this time, it was a different leather jacket—still black but looking like it was made of lizard skin. Naturally, Tom's Hardware editors quickly went to the staffroom to discuss this fascinating disruption in Jensen's wardrobe.

(Just kidding, it took me all of two seconds to find Jensen's jacket — I'm nothing if not a leather jacket connaisseuse.)

Tom Ford Tejus Lizard-Embossed Leather Jacket, S/S 2023 (Image credit: Tom Ford)

If you're curious about where the CEO of a multi-trillion dollar tech company shops, we're pretty sure he's wearing Tom Ford's Tejus lizard-embossed leather jacket from the Tom Ford SS2023 menswear collection, based on the collar, zippers, and cuffs (see detailed pictures below). It's not lizard or crocodile skin as some people might have suspected — most exotic skins are banned in California — but is, in fact, just embossed calf leather. Still, it doesn't come cheap: it retails for a cool $8,990 (or just over ten shares of Nvidia stock).

Image 1 of 4 A close-up of the top right zipper on Jensen's jacket from the keynote (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) A close-up of the top-right zipper on the Tom Ford jacket from Italian retailer Luisa Via Roma (Image credit: Luisaviaroma / Tom Ford) A close-up of Jensen's collar from the keynote (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) A close-up of the Tom Ford jacket's collar from Canadian retailer Harry Rosen (Image credit: Harry Rosen / Tom Ford)

But there's good news (sort of) for those looking to adopt the cool, casual look of Nvidia's CEO. You can pick up this exact Tom Ford leather jacket on sale for 40% off at Italian luxury retailer Luisa Via Roma. Of course, 40% off $8,990 is still... $5,394, or just over six shares of Nvidia stock.

While wearing this $9,000 Tom Ford jacket, Jensen announced the Blackwell B200 (the next-gen data center and AI GPU successor to the Hopper H100 and GH200 Grace Hopper superchip). Nvidia also announced that it has integrated generative AI into its cuLitho workflow, which TSMC and Synopsys are now employing to speed up computational lithography.