Watch Nvidia's GTC Keynote Here (1 pm PT / 4pm ET)

Today's the day. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes the keynote stage at the San Jose Convention Center at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT to kick off the company's 2024 GTC conference. Huang is widely expected to reveal a next-generation AI GPU, codenamed B100 while talking and demonstrating about the latest developments in artificial intelligence.

We'll be publishing articles about the most important news from the keynote, but you can watch it live on the YouTube stream below.

So what can you expect from Huang's keynote address? It's almost certain he'll show demos of Nvidia technology powering various AI workloads. A trailer for the keynote shows demos of a text-to-image generator, a 2D floorplan being transformed into a 3D world and someone using Blender to generate a complex 3D image of a space ship.

"The purpose of GTC is to inspire the world on the art of the possible and accelerated computing," Huang says in the trailer.

However, the real star of the show will be the hardware that Huang shows off. The rumored B100 is said to use the company's upcoming Blackwell architecture. Considering that Nvidia unveiled its A100 and H100 AI GPUs at the 2020 and 2022 GTC keynotes, a new model fits right into the timeline.

The B100 is rumored to use a multi-chiplet design with faster memory than the H100 and H200 and the need to consume more than 1,000 watts of power. While the B100 and GPUs like it are made for the datacenter (or perhaps AI workstations), the Blackwell architecture behind it will likely power the next generation of consumer graphics cards whenever the RTX 50-series launches.