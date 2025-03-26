Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology

News
By published

Arm denies any wrongdoing.

Qualcomm
(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has accused its longtime partner, Arm Holdings, of unfair business practices, taking the matter to U.S., Europe, and South Korea regulators. The allegations claim that Arm limits access to its technologies and changes licensing models in a bid to harm competition, according to Bloomberg. Arm denies accusations.

Qualcomm has reportedly filed secret complaints against Arm with the European Commission, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Korea Fair Trade Commission. Qualcomm argues that Arm's open licensing approach helped build a robust hardware and software ecosystem. However, this ecosystem is under threat now as Arm moves to restrict that access to benefit its chip design business, namely compute subsystems (CSS) reference designs for client and datacenter processors and custom silicon based on CSS for large-scale clients.

Qualcomm has presented its case to the EC, U.S. FTC, and Korea FTC behind closed doors and through formal filings, so it does not comment on the matter now. Arm rejected the accusations, stating that it is committed to innovation, competition, and upholding contract terms. The company called Qualcomm's move an attempt to shift attention from a wider commercial dispute between the two companies and use regulatory pressure for its benefit.

Indeed, the antitrust complaints align with Qualcomm's arguments in a recent legal clash with Arm in Delaware. Qualcomm won that trial, as the court ruled that the company did not break terms of its architecture license agreement (ALA) and technology license agreement (TLA) by acquiring Nuvia and using its IP in its Snapdragon X processors for client PCs. Arm said it would seek a retrial.

However, Qualcomm seems to want to ensure that it will have access to Arm's instruction set architecture and technologies by filing complaints with antitrust regulators.

Bloomberg reports that before the Delaware court ruling in December, Qualcomm filed a formal competition complaint with the EU authorities, alleging that Arm was trying to limit license access while attempting to compete more directly. Arm has acknowledged receiving the filing and is preparing a reply. Qualcomm also reportedly met with FTC officials in Washington and then raised similar concerns with South Korea's regulatory body. Among the issues cited are withheld technologies and violations of existing agreements.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

Latest in Tech Industry
Qualcomm
Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology
ChatGPT Security
Some ChatGPT users are addicted and will suffer withdrawal symptoms if cut off, say researchers
Intel
Pat Gelsinger supportive of Lip-Bu Tan, warns him about 'the short-termism of Wall Street'
TSMC
Producing wafers at TSMC Arizona is only 10% more expensive than in Taiwan: TechInsights
Intel
Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman, head of technology at church-focused platform Gloo
Ant Group headquarters
Ant Group reportedly reduces AI costs 20% with Chinese chips
Latest in News
Qualcomm
Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology
Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series
Analyst claims Nvidia's gaming GPUs could use Intel Foundry's 18A node in the future
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
Lisa Su says Radeon RX 9070-series GPU sales are 10X higher than its predecessors — for the first week of availability
RTX 5070, RX 9070 XT, Arc B580
Real-world GPU prices cost up to twice the MSRP — a look at current FPS per dollar values
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity
Zotac raises RTX 5090 prices by 20% and seemingly eliminates MSRP models
ASRock fixes AM5 motherboard by cleaning it
ASRock claims to fix 'burned out' AM5 motherboard by cleaning the socket
More about tech industry
ChatGPT Security

Some ChatGPT users are addicted and will suffer withdrawal symptoms if cut off, say researchers
Intel

Pat Gelsinger supportive of Lip-Bu Tan, warns him about 'the short-termism of Wall Street'
Tech Deals

Lian Li's O11 Vision PC case in white is available at Newegg for $149
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • TerryLaze
    Huh?!
    Qualcomm argues that Arm's open licensing approach helped build a robust hardware and software ecosystem. However, this ecosystem is under threat now as Arm moves to restrict that access to benefit its chip design business
    Isn't that common practice?!
    rar did that and zip did that and divx did that and h265 and and and, how are you possibly going to sue against something like that?
    It's their IP, unless ARM had a statement in their licensing contracts that said all licenses will be forever free access then that's it.
    Tell them to use risc-v...
    Reply
Most Popular
Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series
Analyst claims Nvidia's gaming GPUs could use Intel Foundry's 18A node in the future
RTX 5070, RX 9070 XT, Arc B580
Real-world GPU prices cost up to twice the MSRP — a look at current FPS per dollar values
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
Lisa Su says Radeon RX 9070-series GPU sales are 10X higher than its predecessors — for the first week of availability
ASRock fixes AM5 motherboard by cleaning it
ASRock claims to fix 'burned out' AM5 motherboard by cleaning the socket
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity
Zotac raises RTX 5090 prices by 20% and seemingly eliminates MSRP models
project-g-assist-nvidia-geforce-rtx-ogimage
Nvidia releases public G-Assist in latest App to provide in-game AI assistance — also introduces DLSS custom scaling factors
ChatGPT Security
Some ChatGPT users are addicted and will suffer withdrawal symptoms if cut off, say researchers
Ryzen AI
AMD's Gorgon Point APU line-up breaks cover — Allegedly aiming for a 2026 launch
Intel
Pat Gelsinger supportive of Lip-Bu Tan, warns him about 'the short-termism of Wall Street'
TSMC
Producing wafers at TSMC Arizona is only 10% more expensive than in Taiwan: TechInsights