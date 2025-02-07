Threadripper 7000 is the most reliable CPU as per Puget Systems stats — Nvidia RTX Ada Generation GPUs have the lowest failure rates

Custom PC builder Puget Systems just released its list of the most reliable hardware for 2024. Puget Systems wants to recognize the best brands and models that delivered “exceptional reliability over the last year.” However, the company noted that its list only represents its experience with its partners and “does not cover the entire computer hardware industry.”

Nevertheless, Puget System’s list is quite encompassing, primarily as it works with several industry brands. The company mainly focused on its desktop workstation and rack station data and only included components with a minimum sale of 200 units.

According to the company’s list, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Threadripper Pro 7000WX processors were the most reliable CPUs, achieving a failure rate of 2%. While this is relatively high compared to the other component types, this is less than half of the overall failure rate of processors, which sits at 5% owing to the complexity of modern chips.

Conversely, GPUs have excellent reliability, with an average failure rate of just 0.68%. The Nvidia RTX Ada Generation and Asus GeForce RTX 40-series ProArt GPUs have a lower average failure rate of less than 0.5%, but the Asus GeForce RTX 40-series TUF GPU has achieved an impressive 0% failure rate.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Type Product Name Total Failure Rate CPU AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX Series 2% GPU Nvidia RTX Ada Generation less than 0.5% GPU Asus GeForce RTX 40-Series Pro Art less than 0.5% GPU Asus GeForce RTX 40-Series TUF 0% Motherboard Asus TUF B760M-Plus Wi-Fi II less than 1% RAM Kingston DDR5-5600 32GB (KVR56U46BD8-32) 0.15% Storage Kingston KC3000 series NVMe SSDs (1TB, 2TB, and 4TB) 0.08% PSU Super Flower LEADEX VII Gold ATX 3.0 1000W / 1300W and Super Flower LEADEX Titanium ATX 3.0 1600W 0.26%

Motherboards have a comparatively high failure rate of 4.9% for 2024, likely because of this component's complexity. However, the Asus TUF B760M-Plus Wi-Fi II stood out from the crowd, as it only suffered two failures throughout the year, putting its failure rate at less than 1%.

Kingston also flew high in Puget’s reliability list, with its memory and storage garnering a failure rate of 0.15% and 0.08%, respectively. This is less than a third of the average failure rate for RAM and an impressive 5% of the average failure rate for storage drives.

Lastly, three Super Flower PSUs were graded as the most reliable power supplies, with a combined failure rate of 0.26%. Puget Systems says that Super Flower’s exceptional reliability is the reason it has stuck mainly with this brand in recent years.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In summary, these five brands dominated Puget’s reliability list for 2024: AMD, Nvidia, Asus, Kingston, and Super Flower. So, if you’re building a system yourself, you can look at these companies and have some confidence that you’re getting a relatively reliable component.

You should note that even though these companies made some specifically reliable parts, they may also have some failures. For example, Puget Systems had issues with AMD Ryzen desktop processors last year. While it wasn’t as bad as what Intel experienced, it was still significant enough to be mentioned in the report.