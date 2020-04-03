11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-U i7 Processor Benchmarked

If there's something Intel is good at, it is creating confusing product lineups. The latest leak is about the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7, which is a Tiger Lake-U CPU that succeeds not the new 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H chips that just launched, but rather the 10th-Gen Ice Lake-U silicon that launched back in August last summer.
The leak comes courtesy of hardware leakers @_rogame and @Tum_Apisak on Twitter, who shared hardware details and benchmark results of the new Tiger Lake-U i7 chip.
The i7-1185G7 looks to pack four cores with Hyper-Threading and comes with Intel's "G7" graphics branding, likely powered by the Xe Graphics architecture. The chip is reported to have a base frequency of 3.0 GHz (a 700 MHz improvement over Ice Lake) with an identical boost clock, but because this is early silicon, these numbers are clearly still subject to change.
Given that the Ice Lake-U lineup topped out at the i7-1065G7, we suspect that this higher-numbered part will feature higher frequencies than its predecessor, though we can't help being a little disappointed by the core count -- at this point, we would really have expected the i7 (even if it is the efficiency-oriented part) to feature a minimum of six cores. However, given Intel's ongoing yield issues with its 10nm process, it isn't a complete surprise to see this new part without a higher core count.
The leaked data pegs the i7-1185G7 with 1296 points in graphics and a physics score of 2922 points in the Time Spy benchmark, for a total score of 1414 points. These aren't flattering numbers, but then that can well come down to the chip being clocked at a static 3 GHz without boost, so it isn't fair to compare the figures to anything yet.
Nevertheless, this chip will be produced on the 10nm fabrication process, so at least Intel will have efficiency and thermals on its side, not to mention the benefits of a new microarchitecture.
I know it's hard to deal with facts when you are an AMD Shill (as is Tom's Hardware in general) and I think deep down you know that this is the end of the Netburst era being replayed here and the time in the sun for AMD - just as it was previously... maybe another 12 years without another successful launch...
What's really funny is with all these poor yields and failed this and botched that that AMD cannot capitalize on those issues... AMD can add all the superfluous cores they want - they should have taken some of that die space and added at least rudimentary graphics so they would be competitive in the business class OEM machines - rather than having to add another part to the BoM and another part for IT and Support to have to deal with...
So, if you are going to make baseless and uninformed comments about "ongoing yield issues" provide a source, and not just the echo chamber here at Tom's.
14nm would be hard to match - based on sales of anything Intel built with that process - even the 22nm would not even be in the same league.
So don't take what was a comment about the lifetime productivity of 10nm (again, will be a relatively short node) as any comment whatsoever about yields. So yes, the total number of devices manufactured on 10nm will never reach the same numbers as those manufactured on 14nm.
Intel: 10nm Yield Is Ahead Of Expectation, 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPU On Track
By Usman Pirzada
Jan 24, 2020
Intel has had a fantastic quarter and the company is literally selling every chip it can make. Turns out there were a few additional nuggets of information buried in the slides as well. Intel has officially stated that their 10nm yields are ahead of expectations and that they are planning at least nine 10nm products for release in 2020. The 7nm lead product, Intel Xe Ponte Vecchio GPU remains on-track for Q4'21.
Intel planning nine 10nm products in 2020, yields ahead of expectations
Intel is incredibly skilled at improving architecture while staying on the same node, but considering 14nm has been around for a very long time, the shift to 10nm is eagerly anticipated and will likely be a turning point in the company's history. While there were some rumors earlier on (that Intel readily debunked) it is not clear that 10nm HVM is expected to make landfall in 2020. Intel has further revealed that not only are yields above expectation but they will be rolling out a total of nine 10nm products in 2020.
Here are the key takeaways:
10nm yields are ahead of expectation.
Nine 10nm products are expected to release in 2020.
Intel will increase its wafer capacity by 25% in 2020.
7nm Ponte Vecchio GPU on track for Q4 2021.