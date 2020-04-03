11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-U i7 Processor Benchmarked

If there's something Intel is good at, it is creating confusing product lineups. The latest leak is about the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7, which is a Tiger Lake-U CPU that succeeds not the new 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H chips that just launched, but rather the 10th-Gen Ice Lake-U silicon that launched back in August last summer.

The leak comes courtesy of hardware leakers @_rogame and @Tum_Apisak on Twitter, who shared hardware details and benchmark results of the new Tiger Lake-U i7 chip.

The i7-1185G7 looks to pack four cores with Hyper-Threading and comes with Intel's "G7" graphics branding, likely powered by the Xe Graphics architecture. The chip is reported to have a base frequency of 3.0 GHz (a 700 MHz improvement over Ice Lake) with an identical boost clock, but because this is early silicon, these numbers are clearly still subject to change.

(Image credit: @_rogame/Twitter)

Given that the Ice Lake-U lineup topped out at the i7-1065G7, we suspect that this higher-numbered part will feature higher frequencies than its predecessor, though we can't help being a little disappointed by the core count -- at this point, we would really have expected the i7 (even if it is the efficiency-oriented part) to feature a minimum of six cores. However, given Intel's ongoing yield issues with its 10nm process, it isn't a complete surprise to see this new part without a higher core count.

The leaked data pegs the i7-1185G7 with 1296 points in graphics and a physics score of 2922 points in the Time Spy benchmark, for a total score of 1414 points. These aren't flattering numbers, but then that can well come down to the chip being clocked at a static 3 GHz without boost, so it isn't fair to compare the figures to anything yet.

Nevertheless, this chip will be produced on the 10nm fabrication process, so at least Intel will have efficiency and thermals on its side, not to mention the benefits of a new microarchitecture.