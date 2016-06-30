Trending

2K's 'Bioshock: The Collection' Arrives September 13

Three years after the release of the last Bioshock game, 2K is releasing the entire series in package called Bioshock: The Collection.

On consoles, all three games are remastered so that each title looks beautiful in 1080p. Of the three games, Bioshock and Bioshock 2 will be the only games that receive the graphical facelift on PC. According to 2K, Bioshock Infinite “already meets the current-gen console standards and runs smoothly on high visual settings.” On top of the visual improvements, the collection also includes all of the single-player downloadable content for each of the three games.

There’s also one more piece of good news for PC owners. If you already have a copy of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 or the Minerva’s Den standalone story on Steam, you’ll get the remastered version for free. Bioshock: The Collection lands on September 13.

  • dstarr3 01 July 2016 00:50
    Bioshock could actually use a bit of a remaster. All of the animations are 30fps, so if you're playing at 60+ fps (which could be done on a potato these days), it's real jarring. Director's commentary seems fun, too. I wish more games had them.
  • GamerAlex 01 July 2016 01:36
    too bad it does not run under Linux (not talking wine)
  • nukemaster 01 July 2016 04:22
    I loved those games and have them all.
  • megajynx 01 July 2016 06:37
    Re: Bioshock Infinite "already meets the current-gen console standards"...

    *BZZT*

    I'm sorry, the correct answer was: Unreal Engine 4
  • Sakata 01 July 2016 13:09
    I Personally would buy the collection if they brought it to Linux, because Bioshock Infinite is one of my favourites and I would love to play the original two.
  • nukemaster 01 July 2016 18:49
    18208264 said:
    I Personally would buy the collection if they brought it to Linux, because Bioshock Infinite is one of my favourites and I would love to play the original two.
    The first game was very well done for the time.

    Toss Windows on a partition and give it a go.
  • photonboy 02 July 2016 03:10
    BIOSHOCK still looks amazing. I also wonder how much better a PC you'd need for the remaster.
  • nukemaster 02 July 2016 04:18
    18211996 said:
    BIOSHOCK still looks amazing. I also wonder how much better a PC you'd need for the remaster.
    That's it, I have to play part 1 again(lost track of how many times I played that game).
  • SSBrando 05 July 2016 17:45
    I saw this on Steam's Summer Sale and thought 'meh, Bioshock and #2 looks fine with DirectX 10, I don't need to buy it again.' Kept reading and if you already owned the games, you get the remaster for free. It's a real crowd pleaser when they do this for s***** and giggles and now I'm really excited to play through them...AGAIN! Proud to be a PC Gamer. Thanks 2K!
  • cpup100 07 July 2016 15:53
    So I bought Bioshock 1, 2 and the minerva's den dlc during the steam summer sale. So on September 13th I'll get the HD for free, or is it add-on content for the first two games.
