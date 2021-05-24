AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Beats Intel’s Best 6-Core Tiger Lake Chip in Benchmark

Noted hardware detective @Apisak has dug up another benchmark in a public database, and this time Intel’s latest Core i5-11400H mobile Tiger Lake processor makes an appearance. Intel has officially launched the Core i5-11400H but these chips have yet to land in our labs, so this test result gives us the first taste of the new battle. It does appear that the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, built on the Zen 3 architecture, is still faster than Intel's latest and greatest in some types of work, but we have to take the results with a pinch of salt as we could see better performance from the Intel chip in bulkier laptop designs.

The Core i5-11400H is one of Intel’s first hexa-core CPUs to finally be built on the latest Tiger Lake architecture featuring the 10nm SuperFin node and will be a direct replacement for Comet Lake mobile Core i5 parts from Intel. The 11400H is equipped with a rather low 2.4GHz base clock but makes up for that with a respectable 4.6GHz max turbo frequency. Configurable TDPs range from 35W to 45W.

Based on the CPU-Z benchmark, the i5-11400H scores 528 points in the single-threaded test and 3301 points in the multi-threaded test.

CPU-Z Benchmark Results Single-Threaded Multi-Threaded Intel Core i5-11400H 528 3301 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 547 4228

To put these results in perspective, Intel’s new 11400H matches the single-threaded performance of AMD’s best Zen 2 CPUs like the Ryzen 7 3800XT. However, it falls short in the multi-threaded test, barely beating an old-school desktop Core i7-6800K and is strangely slower than Intel’s previous-generation Core i5-10500H by a few percentage points.

AMD’s current competitor to the Core i5 is the Ryzen 5 5600H, which weighs in with a CPU-Z score of 547 for the single-threaded score and 4228 for the multi-threaded test. That means that the Ryzen 5 5600H could be roughly ~4% faster than the Core i5-11400H in single-threaded work and ~28% faster in threaded work.

Beware that this is an early CPU-Z benchmark and we don’t know the exact specifications of each laptop used to conduct the CPU-Z tests, so take these results with a grain of salt. However, if these results are anywhere close to being accurate, then Intel still has some catching up to do, especially with AMD prepping to release the new Zen 4 architecture sometime next year.