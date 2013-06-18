Trending

AMD A10-6800K APU Overclocked to Over 8.0 GHz

By

An overclocker has managed to overclock the AMD A10-6800K to ever-so-slightly past the 8.0 GHz mark.

A Finnish overclocker going by the name "The Stilt" has managed to overclock AMD's flagship APU part, the A10-6800K, to just past 8.0 GHz. The chip was cooled using liquid nitrogen and pumped full of juice on a voltage of 1.992 V. This combination yielded a temperature of a somewhat chilly -185°C.

The CPU's base clock was set at 126.99 MHz and the multiplier at 63.0x, rendering a CPU clock speed of 8000.48 MHz. The most impressive part of this overclock, though, isn't the sheer clock speed alone (contrary to what you might believe), but rather that this clock speed was attained on all four cores of the APU simultaneously. That's right; no part of the APU was disabled during this overclock. Normally, to achieve such speeds, all but one of the cores must be disabled.

The motherboard used was an Asus F2A85-V PRO in combination with 4 GB of G.Skill DDR3 memory. The memory was left running at an effective speed of 1693.2 MHz.

See the CPU-Z validation here.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WithoutWeakness 18 June 2013 17:28
    That's an absurd overclock. I know some people find overclocking like this pointless because it's not attainable for normal users and therefore seems like a waste of time. However, I think it's a great exercise to see just how far an architecture and process can be pushed if you can take the thermal and power limits out of the equation. As technology moves forward and transistors shrink we will continually see more cores and lower power consumption but it's amazing to see that same design be able to go the other direction and offer huge increases in clock speed and performance. It's impressive to see that the APU design that was thought to be destined for low-mid range "gaming" laptops is also scalable to the very high end of consumer desktop use (excluding workstation needs).
    Reply
  • bombebomb 18 June 2013 17:32
    Wonder how the GPU was running on it.
    Reply
  • nforce4max 18 June 2013 17:42
    AMD is achieving what Intel didn't didn't with the Slugtiam 4, give it another year to two years and we will see someone bragging about hitting 10ghz.

    I would like to see this benched ;)
    Doubt it could be benched beyond 5-6ghz

    Reply
  • JPNpower 18 June 2013 17:45
    These days aren't here to stay. Hurry up and OC on!
    More transistors and shrinking architecture inherently creates massive amounts of heat. Maybe water cooling will be the standard cooler boxed with CPUs some day soon!
    Reply
  • acadia11 18 June 2013 18:05
    Been trying to figure out what I was going to do with this liquad nitrogen i had in the freezer for a while now.
    Reply
  • acadia11 18 June 2013 18:06
    liquid.
    Reply
  • Andrew Boult 18 June 2013 18:09
    Cool I heard it almost equaled the i7 4770k at stock. AMD are back :P
    Reply
  • ojas 18 June 2013 18:26
    Well, after all those "Haswell's reaching 5GHz @ 0.9v" rumours, i refuse to believe another extreme overclocking news piece. :|
    Reply
  • groveborn 18 June 2013 18:41
    "These days aren't here to stay. Hurry up and OC on!
    More transistors and shrinking architecture inherently creates massive amounts of heat. Maybe water cooling will be the standard cooler boxed with CPUs some day soon! "

    Wrong. Smaller transistors mean they use less power, which inherently creates less heat. Today's CPUs are hitting 5Ghz on air cooling, where if we tried to push a 300 mhz CPU much past its design it would catch fire. The APU in this test was set at 2 volts, but five years ago the CPUs were all above 3.3 volts.
    Reply
  • Andrew Boult 18 June 2013 19:11
    hah yeah you right i Actually bought a 4770k for my birthday and although i've managed to get it down to .09v at stock speeds i had to raise it to 0.95 to make it stable, still impressed though
    Reply