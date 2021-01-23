Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 Has Bug Fixes, But Not Much Else

CD Projekt Red has released its first Cyberpunk 2077 patch of 2021, bringing a slew of stability improvements and bug fixes for all platforms. This is the first of two updates that CD Projekt Red promised towards the end of 2020. However, it's definitely not the massive patch that many were expecting and it isn't the magic "fix everything" update that many were hoping for.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes. List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZkJanuary 22, 2021

"In this update, we focused on various stability improvements, which you can find outlined in the patch notes below. We will continue this work in patch 1.2 and other upcoming updates. At the same time, we will keep fixing the bugs you encounter and listening to your feedback on how to improve the overall game experience."

You can read the full list of patch notes by heading over to the Cyberpunk 2077 website. However, it's worth pointing out a couple of key points. First are the PlayStation-specific updates that address the rampant crashing on the PlayStation 4 while also providing some much needed PlayStation 4 optimization that addresses the crowds on the PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5. The Xbox wasn't left out as CD Projekt Red has done some optimization to memory utilization, which is sorely needed. Even the Stadia version gets some love, though nothing appears to help the title's performance.

This update weighs in at roughly 5.4GB on Steam and considerably smaller at 1.1GB on GOG. While the patch is a step in the right direction, it still doesn't address the number of outstanding issues, such as the buggy AI, missing content, and a large number of quests that are still broken. Here's hoping that the upcoming patch 1.2 will address those concerns and more.

Following the initial blockbuster sales of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red faced a massive backlash due to performance issues that impacted gameplay on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC. This eventually led to refunds being offered to consumers not happy with the title's performance, prompting PlayStation to remove the title from its PlayStation Online and Xbox to apply a warning to anyone looking forward to purchasing the game. The company is also facing multiple lawsuits from investors who felt misled by CD Projekt Red.