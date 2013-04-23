Galaxy S4's Gorilla Glass 3 Display Gets a Scratch Test

We saw Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 put to the test at CES back in January. However, while seeing the glass go through stress tests involving vices and metal objects dropped from a height is interesting, it's not quite the same as seeing a demonstration with an actual smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3. The folks over at SamMobile have posted a video of the Galaxy S4, Samsung's newest baby, going through a scratch test.

Thanks to our CES demonstration, we know that Gorilla Glass 3 boasts "Native Damage Resistance," which provides improved durability to withstand deep scratches and cracks in the glass. Corning says that, compared to its previous offerings, Gorilla Glass 3 provides enhanced scratch resistance, reduced scratch visibility, and better retained strength once a scratch occurs. If to see how your shiny, new Galaxy S4 will hold up against car keys and the general wear and tear that comes with bouncing around in a pocket or purse, check out the video below, courtesy of Samsung Mob!lers:

Check out the CES demo of Gorilla Glass 3 here: